Best sales right now– live: How to get September's best UK deals from Lego, Aldi and more
Whether it’s a cheap broadband deal or a discount on your next food shop, we’ve got you covered
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from the all-new Samsung watch to a comfortable mattress, or bringing you with the very best deals on tablets VPNs, tablets, laptops and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.
But with retailers launching new sales and products at a frequent speed, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here Monday to Friday to help you navigate the task of finding the product you want at the best possible price.
Whether you’re looking for a new broadband package, a whopping iPad deal or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!
Uber’s offering free credit with Unidays for vaccinated students
Want to claim free Uber or Uber Eats credit? It couldn’t be easier. Encouraging students to get vaccinated for the start of the new academic year, Uber is teaming up with Unidays to activate the offer.
If you’re a student, simply visit the Unidays website or app and answer a question around your local vaccination site.
Head to Alton Towers with one of these Virgin Experience deals
Whether you’re after a family day out or a theme park trip with friends, save your pennies by buying in advance with Virgin Experience. Buy four tickets for £140, two for £76 or three for £108 and experience all the resort has to offer, from world-class roller coasters to child-friendly attractions at CBeebies land.
There are also cheaper off-peak tickets for groups of two, three and four that allow you to visit on weekdays outside of school holidays.
Check out all the deals available here
Snap up this Domino’s deal with student discount provider Unidays
Craving pizza? The good news is if you’re an existing student or heading to university for the first time, you can enjoy 35 per cent off Domino’s pizza via the student discount provider Unidays. It’s free to sign up with an academic email address and the code’s valid for orders £25 and over.
Claim the Dominos deal here
And the foodie discounts don’t stop there. With a Unidays account, you can also save on Uber Eats, Pizza Express, Pasta Evangelists, Yo Sushi, Zizzi and lots more.
There’s 20% off one of our favourite spot treatments right now
Fans of cult beauty brand Starface, rejoice, as there’s currently 20 per cent off sitewide to celebrate its birthday. One product that caught both our eye and the attention of skincare guru Caroline Hirons is the brand’s best selling hydro-stars (£11.99, Starface.world) that are great for helping to clear up acne.
“We loved how they stayed put, even on our jawline and around the nose, looking like playful face decorations rather than a skincare treatment” our reviewer said.
“Think of them as an aid to reduce redness and minimise the size of the odd spot, while being so bright and colourful that they distract you from squeezing and picking at every chance you get,” they added.
Shop the last of the bank holiday deals in Very’s sale
Got the post-bank holiday blues? Very’s sale has you covered with these discounts and deals, which are still available for you to snap up now.
Shark lift-away upright vacuum cleaner: Was £269, now £149, Very.co.uk
Cleaning your floors is a breeze with Shark’s lift-away vacuum cleaner and you can save £120 on the model right now. A very similar TruePet model earned the top spot in our round-up of the best upright vacuum cleaners with our reviewer saying it’s “lightweight and quiet, the soft front roller made it great on hard floors and the rotating brush of the pet accessory cleaned the stairs to perfection.”
Silentnight luxury impress 7cm memory foam mattress topper: Was £169, now £139, Very.co.uk
Sleep easy with this Silentnight memory foam mattress topper that’s been expertly designed to reduce pressure points on your spine while relieving aches and pains. The best way to breathe new life into a tired mattress, enjoy a better and more relaxing night’s sleep.
Apple iPhone 12 mini, 64GB: Was £699, now £579, Very.co.uk
Upgrade your existing model with the world’s smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G phone. The 5.4in super retina display comes with a ceramic shield and the fastest ever chip in a smartphone. A bonus? Get three months of Apple TV+ when purchasing the phone.
Get your summer holiday fix with these Tui late deals
It may be September but there’s still time to get time to get your summer holiday fix – and at a fraction of the cost. From all inclusive beach resorts to self-catering apartments, Tui is delivering the goods and offering up loads of stellar last minute deals on every type of holiday.
Here are the ones making us wistful:
Monte Feliz, Gran Canaria, Spain: Was £527pp, now £257pp, Tui.co.uk
If Spain’s calling your name, save more than 50 per cent on seven night stay at the Monte Feliz Apartments in a quiet corner of Gran Canaria, five minutes from the beach and walking distance from bars and restaurants.
Zefiros Apartments, Corfu, Greece: Was £521pp, now £233, Tui.co.uk
You can save nearly £300 on this seven night holiday at Zefiros Apartments in Corfu, Greece. The self-catered, family-run accommodation is within easy reach of both the beach and the marina, situated between the villages of Gouvia and Kontokali.
Browse more Tui late deals here
Aldi’s soup maker is just £34.99 – here’s how to pre-order
From chunky or smooth soups to cold drinks, whip up homemade meals with Aldi’s ambiano soup maker. Boasting four built-in functions, you can customise your blending while its 1.6l capacity makes it perfect for big families.
The kitchen appliance is available to pre-order now for dispatch from tomorrow, but be quick as we predict a sell-out.
Heading back to school or university? Be savvy with these student deals and discounts
With the new academic year fast approaching, it’s time to get prepared for heading back to school, returning to university or starting out there for the first time.
Part of this is learning to be savvy with your money and there are a bunch of deals and discounts codes around to help you on your way.
We’d recommend signing up for one (or all) of the three main providers – Unidays and Student Beans (both free to join with an academic address), and Totum (£14.99 for a year of £24.99 for a full three years).
Here are some current standouts:
- Amazon – Students can sign up for a six-month free trial to Amazon Prime, then it’ll be half price at £3.99 a month
- Audible – Get 50 per cent off for the first three months, setting you back just £3.99 per month
- Pizza Express – Get 30 per cent off your entire bill dining in store and with click and collect via Unidays
- Dune – The footwear brand is offering students 10 per cent off via Student Beans
- Hello Fresh – Enjoy 50 per cent off your first box, 35 per cent off your next three and 10 per cent off the rest with Unidays
From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Harry Potter’, shop these UK deals on Lego
Whether you’re after a challenging set for yourself, a gift to a little one or a Christmas present, there are plenty of discounts on Lego to snap up right now.
Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet display set: Was £54.99, now £43.30, Amazon.co.uk
Making it into our edit of the best adult lego sets, our tester said that “with the help of an 11-year-old Star Wars nut, we finished this in less than four hours, enough time to enjoy at least a couple of your favourite deep-space franchises.” Though a tad fiddly, they added that the “the detail and the overall look take top marks.” You can save more than 20 per cent on the set right now on Amazon.
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts astronomy tower: Was £89.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk
Bring the Harry Potter franchise to life with this Lego set featuring the Hogwarts astronomy tower, currently reduced by £20 at Very. Boasting a collectible brick castle, eight characters and authentic detail from the films, it would make the perfect Christmas present for any Potter enthusiasts.
Good morning and welcome back
Pinch punch first of the month! Can you believe it’s September? We cannot.
But, with a new month comes a fresh load of deals and discounts – we’ve already found the best laptop deals and TV discounts for September, obviously!
With the arrival of this new month, it also means we’re edging ever closer to Black Friday. For the uninitiated, this is one of the best and biggest shopping events of the year (you can read all about it here).
But without further ado, let’s go (virtual) sale rail shopping!
