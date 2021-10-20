Google’s latest pair of smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro, have just launched and are now ready to pre-order in the UK.

Retailing at £599 for the Pixel 6 (Currys.co.uk) and £849 for the Pixel 6 pro (Currys.co.uk), the new Google devices are already available at competitive price points considering that they’re packed with such impressive tech.

But, if you’re looking to get even more bang for your buck then we’ve got the perfect deal for you.

While there are plenty of pre-order offers doing the rounds, the team at IndyBest has found one you won’t want to miss out on, especially if you’re in the market for a new set of headphones.

That’s right, by snapping up either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pro, you could bag yourself a free pair of Bose 700 noise-cancelling wireless headphones (£299, Amazon.co.uk), which are worth a whopping £349.95.

The headphones, which have a battery life of 20 hours from one charge, are a favourite of ours, having topped our round-up of the best noise-cancelling pairs of 2021. Our tester hailed Bose as the “king of ANC” and said shoppers would be “hard-pressed to find better” than the Bose 700’s. You can read our full Bose noise cancelling headphones 700 review if you’re still not convinced.

There is a catch to this stellar deal. The offer is available for a limited time only, meaning you need to pre-order a Google Pixel 6 or Pixel pro from participating retailers, between 19 October and 27 October to receive a set of Bose noise cancelling headphones.

It’s also only available via claim, which means that once you’ve put in your pre-order for a new device, you have to head over to pixel-offers.com/headphones to redeem the offer.

Google Pixel 6: £599, Currys.co.uk – pre-order and get a free pair of Bose 700 headphones

Available in three vibrant colours – “sorta seafoam”, “kinda coral” and “stormy black” – this Pixel 6 is designed with Google’s own new Tensor chip, which helps keep your phone fast, a brand new glass-backed design, and an all-new camera that captures more light and detail in every shot. Google states that the Pixel 6 also has an “all-day battery”, making it ideal for commuters or obsessive Twitter refreshers.

By pre-ordering the Pixel 6 from participating UK retailers, you could bag yourself a free pair of Bose 700’s, which makes it a deal too good to miss.

Google Pixel 6 pro: £849, Currys.co.uk – pre-order and get a free pair of Bose 700 headphones

The exact same offer is available when you pre-order the Google Pixel 6 pro model, which retails at £849. The phone comes with a larger 6.7in OLED display (with 120Hz), 12GB of RAM and what Google says is its “most advanced camera ever”.

While it’s certainly an investment, when you consider you’re also snapping up a free pair of headphones worth £350, it’s a no brainer.

Pre-orders are also available from the following retailers and networks: Argos, Google Store, Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2, Three and Vodafone.

