Pre-order the Sony Xperia 10 IV and get these £60 earphones for free
The new Android phone is bundled with Sony’s WF-C500 wireless earphones
Sony’s latest mid-range Android smartphone, called the Xperia 10 IV, is available to pre-order now – and we’ve spotted a deal that includes a free pair of Sony wireless earphones, worth £60, for free.
Pre-orders opened for the Xperia 10 IV this week, but customers will have to be patient as the handset isn’t due to ship until 30 June, ahead of a 5 July general release.
Hopefully it’ll be worth the wait though, especially as anyone who pre-orders through their mobile network, or through retailers like Amazon, as well as Sony itself, will receive the Sony WF-C500 earphones for free.
The phone is priced at £429 (Amazon.co.uk), and can also be ordered through phone networks, with 20GB monthly data packages costing in the region of £27.50 per month (O2.co.uk), plus an upfront fee of £10.
Read on to find out everything you need to know about this Sony deal, and how to get those free wireless earphones.
Sony Xperia 10 IV and free wireless earphones: £429, Amazon.co.uk
- Display: 6.1in, OLED
- Rear camera: Three lenses; wide, ultra-wide and telephoto
- Software: Android 12
- Dimensions: 153mmx 67mm x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 161g
- Memory: 6GB
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Water resistance: IP68
The Sony Xperia 10 IV (£429, Amazon.co.uk) is a mid-range, 5G Android handset with a large, 6.1in OLED display, a water-resistant body, and a triple-lens camera system on the back. There’s also 6GB of memory and a large, 5,000 mAh battery.
This is a dual-SIM handset, so can be associated with two phone numbers (one for person and one for work, as an example) and quickly switch between them. Unusually for a smartphone in 2022, the Sony has a 3.5mm audio port, so can be hooked up to speakers with an auxiliary cable.
As for the free earphones bundled with this pre-order deal, they are called the Sony WF-C500 (£59, Sony.co.uk) and are wireless. They carry a regular retail price of £59 and are available in orange, green, black and white.
The earphones have a button for playing, pausing and skipping music, which can also be used to interact with a voice assistant like Google Assistant. They make use of Android’s “fast pair” system to quickly connect with compatible devices, but also work like a regular pair of Bluetooth earphones when used with different phones and other devices.
The Sony earphones have a claimed 20 hours of battery life when topped up with the included charge case, and IPX4 water resistance means they shouldn’t be damaged from sweat or rain.
