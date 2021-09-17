With the upcoming release of Fifa 22 on 1 October and this week’s launch of Deathloop on PS5 and PC to widespread acclaim, it’s an exciting time in the world of gaming.

Now players can look forward to the release of Forza Horizon 5, the fifth title in the hugely successful racing franchise that’s helped secure the success of Xbox over the past few years.

Allowing you to explore fictionalised Mexican landscapes by car, users can drive hundreds of the world’s greatest vehicles with complete freedom. Whether undergoing challenges, embarking on an expedition or racing other players, you can enjoy customising your races, stunts, cars and more.

So far, Playground Games has unveiled all-new landscapes in the game and an extensive list of 426 cars, with the developers stating that even more models will be added before the game’s release date. The fifth iteration of the franchise also boasts the largest map yet – it’s 50 per cent vaster than Forza Horizon 4.

Available from 9 November, you can pre-order the premium edition of Forza Horizon 5 right now, and we’ve got all the details you need about the racing game’s newest title.

Read more:

When is ‘Forza Horizon 5’ coming out?

(Argos)

The game’s set for worldwide release on 9 November for Xbox consoles, but you can pre-order the premium edition now from most major UK retailers – including Argos (£69.99, Argos.co.uk), Amazon (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk), Smythstoys.com (£49.99, Smythstoys.com), Game (£54.99, Game.co.uk) and directly from Microsoft (£54.99, Microsoft.com).

Where will ‘Forza Horizon 5’ be set?

The game will once again be set in a fictionalised Mexico, where you can drive through deserts and jungles or explore pristine beaches, hidden ruins and dramatic canyons. The larger map was designed by creative director Mike Bown, who claims its the game’s most diverse landscape yet.

Will ‘Forza Horizon 5’ be on the Xbox?

The racing game will be released on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S as well as on mobile devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Will ‘Forza Horizon 5’ be on PS5?

The Forza Horizon franchise is developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Games Studios, meaning it’s exclusive to Xbox and won’t be available on PS5.

Is ‘Forza Horizon’ worth buying?

Featuring highly anticipated updates including customisation, a more expansive car list and advanced landscapes to explore, Forza Horizon 5 is due to be a step up from its predecessor.

Is the Tesla in ‘Forza’?

Lots of fans have been urging Forza’s developers to add a Tesla model into the game. So far there’s no Tesla in the unveiled list, but Playground Games have said they’ll announce a few more cars before the game’s release in November.

‘Forza Horizon 5’ car list

There are currently 426 cars in the expansive selection available on Forza Horizon 5, with more set to be announced. Highlights include the Porsche 911 carrera S, Lamborghini aventador LP700-4, 2020 Ford super duty F-450 DRW premium, 1991 Jaguar sport XJR-15 and the all-electric 2020 Porsche taycan turbo S, as well as the Mercedes-AMG one and the 2021 Ford bronco badlands.

Best Xbox gaming accessories

While you’re waiting for a chance to get your hands on the brand-new game, why not get kitted out with some of our favourite tried and tested Xbox gaming accessories. Including our best wireless gaming headset, here is everything you’ll need to complete your gaming experience.

Best wireless gaming headset – Turtle beach stealth 700 gen 2: £129.99, Argos.co.uk

(Turtle Beach)

The successor to the bestselling Xbox one X headset, Turtle Beach’s second-generation stealth 700 wireless headphones deliver seriously impressive sound in a neat package that feels sturdy and premium. Perfect for coordinating missions with friends while on multiplayer mode, this is a must-have accessory for Forza Horizon 5.

Buy now

Best Xbox controller – Xbox elite wireless controller series 2: £159.99, Argos.co.uk

(Microsoft )

The elite controller comes with a set of optional thumb stick pads so you can select the shape and texture you prefer. The pad has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a rubberised grip and more sensitive triggers to achieve faster reaction times in FPS games.

Buy now

Best Xbox steering wheel – Hori racing wheel overdrive: £89.99, Game.co.uk

(Hori)

There’s no better way to elevate your playing of Forza Horizon 5 than with this steering wheel. It has a simple design belying its superb build quality and durability, and can be clamped to a table for a secure ride. Shifting paddles and turn ratios can all be customised in terms of function and sensitivity, and the wheel comes with a set of foot pedals for a complete racing simulation.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on the gaming and other tech offers, try the links below:

After an elusive Xbox Series X? Follow our blog for all the latest updates

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.