Xbox has recently announced the Xbox elite controller series 2 is now available to customise through its design lab programme.

Launched in 2019, the advanced controller for enthusiast players offers pro-level features not seen on the regular pad, not to mention it’s one of our favourites when it comes to playing PC games.

The design lab service was previously only available for the standard Xbox controller, giving customers a choice of different coloured thumb sticks, buttons and triggers, and that’s just for starters.

But now the service is being offered for the elite series 2, players who are serious about their gaming can make their own standout controllers.

To find out how to make your own Xbox elite series 2 controller, keep reading this article.

Xbox elite wireless controller series 2: Starting from £124.99, Xbox.com

(Xbox)

The elite controller 2 comes with a set of optional thumb-stick pads, so you can select the shape and texture you prefer, as well as adjustable-tension analogue sticks, a rechargeable battery, a rubberised grip and more-sensitive hair-triggers, to help achieve faster reaction times in first-person shooters.

At the push of a button, you can switch between three profiles, so your control setup is always correct for the type of game you’re playing.

It’s topped our list of the best gaming controllers for PC, and now there are options available to have your own custom designs on the faceplates, thumb sticks, triggers and even face buttons, to personalise it to your heart’s content.

Want to match the palette to your favourite games, such as Overwatch 2 or Forza Horizon? Go for it. Fancy making a controller with varying shades of hot pink, neon yellow and flourescent green? No one’s going to stop you (although, perhaps they should).

Design your controller now

