The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
It’s been seven long months since the release of the Xbox series X, but despite launching such a long time ago, issues with supply, an overabundance of demand and a global shortage of semiconductors has had consequences on Xbox series X stock.
While the cheaper Xbox series S is easier to secure at pretty much every retailer in the UK, people on the hunt for the series X haven’t been so fortunate. With so many people trying to get their hands on an Xbox series X, it’s not unusual to see stock vanish from those virtual shelves in just a few minutes.
Although the state of Xbox series X stock improved over the course of June, July has been a baron wasteland, with hardly a console in sight. But this week, we have been lucky enough to drops at AO and Amazon.
If you’re still searching for Microsoft’s next-gen console, don’t fret. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments on Xbox series X stock drops as and when they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
When will Smyths Toys next have an Xbox series X restock?
Smyths Toys is one of two retailers who are part of the Xbox All Access programme. All Access gives you a 24-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription with each purchase. While the PS5 is regularly in stock at Smyths, the same can’t be said for the series X.
New stock hasn’t been seen since mid-March, and while the product page claims that more Xboxes will become available in August 2021, this is only a placeholder notice. Fingers crossed that more will arrive next month as the site suggests.
Is the Xbox Game Pass worth the money
While the PlayStation has long proved the dominant force when it comes to gaming consoles, Microsoft recently revealed the ace up its sleeve: the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Launched back in 2017, Game Pass was widely billed as gaming’s answer to Netflix. The service offers players a library of more than 100 games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure. But is Game Pass actually worth the money? Have a read of our explainer and we’ll tell you everything you need to know.
Xbox Game Pass 2021: Is it worth the money?
Which games are including with the Xbox Game Pass, and is it worth it? We look at the best deals you can get
When was the last Currys Xbox series X restock?
The Xbox series X was last in stock at Currys PC World on 25 June. Shoppers could either purchase the console on its own, or choose to build their own bundle by adding three months of Xbox Live Gold, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or both of them together. The retailer seems to drop stock a couple of times a month, so we’re due a restock any time now.
We’ll let you know if we hear any more news about a Currys drop right here, but have a read of our main stock tracking guide for more details.
On the hunt for an Xbox series X? Here’s when retailers expect more stock
Find out when the Xbox series X is back in stock at Argos and where to buy or pre-order the new console from Amazon, Very and John Lewis
Xbox series S specs
As you may have heard, the Xbox series S is a lot easier to secure than the series X. It’s also cheaper, too, costing just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). But is it worth waiting for the series X to come back in stock, or should you just buy the series S instead? Here are the series S’s specs to help you decide:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Max resolution: 1440p at 60fps
And for comparison, these are the series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1TB Seagate expansion card
- Max resolution: 8K at 60fps, 4K at 120fps
As you can see, there’s a pretty big gulf between the two consoles in terms of specs, so if it were us, we’d wait for the series X to come back in stock.
Phil Spencer: Xbox dualsense-like controller might be in the works
If you’re a fan of the PS5 dualsense controller and are waiting for Microsoft to introduce something similar to the Xbox series X, Xbox boss Phil Spencer might have some good news for you to chew on.
In a recent episode of Kinda Funny Games, Spencer name-dropped the PS5 dualsense controller, hinting that something similar could be coming to the series X soon. “There’s probably some work we’ll do on [the] controller,” he said. “I think Sony’s done a nice job with their controller, we kind of look at some of that [and think] ‘Are there things that we should go [and] do?”
Hopefully by the time you get your hands on the new console, a dualsense-like controller will have been released.
What Xbox series X stock drops have we seen this week?
We’ve only seen two Xbox series X drops this week, but two is better than none, right? Yesterday afternoon, Amazon had a small drop of the Xbox series X (£449.99, Amazon.co.uk).
On 12 July, John Lewis also had an Xbox series X drop. The restocks are all clearly starting to pick up and hopefully we’ll get another one before the week is up. We’ll let you know if we hear any more news, or if the console drops at any other retailers this afternoon.
Hello from your Xbox series X stock trackers
Good afternoon Xbox heads, and welcome to The Independent’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. While we’ve been running the PS5 stock tracking liveblog for a while now, we know you’ve all been absolutely yearning for Xbox series X stock updates, too.
If you’ve been following our main Xbox series X stock tracking guide, you’ll know how desperately difficult it is to secure Microsoft’s elusive console. Fear not, we’re here to help you buy one. Stick around and we’ll take you through every drop as and when they happen.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.