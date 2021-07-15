We’ve had two big drops this week already (The Independent)

It’s been seven long months since the release of the Xbox series X, but despite launching such a long time ago, issues with supply, an overabundance of demand and a global shortage of semiconductors has had consequences on Xbox series X stock.

While the cheaper Xbox series S is easier to secure at pretty much every retailer in the UK, people on the hunt for the series X haven’t been so fortunate. With so many people trying to get their hands on an Xbox series X, it’s not unusual to see stock vanish from those virtual shelves in just a few minutes.

Although the state of Xbox series X stock improved over the course of June, July has been a baron wasteland, with hardly a console in sight. But this week, we have been lucky enough to drops at AO and Amazon.

If you’re still searching for Microsoft’s next-gen console, don’t fret. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments on Xbox series X stock drops as and when they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.