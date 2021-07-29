The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock – live: Latest updates as Amazon quickly sells out of console
Follow along for live updates and news on Xbox series X stock at Amazon, Box, Game, Smyths and more
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X suffered a double whammy of supply chain problems and a global shortage of semiconductors. Production of Microsoft’s next-generation console has slowed to a trickle.
While the less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in most UK stores, the flagship Xbox series X console continues to be sold out everywhere. The handful of consoles that make it to the shelves sell out quickly too, which is why we’ve started this Xbox series X stock tracker.
If you’re want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. We’ll update you with stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Xbox series X is currently unavailable at Amazon
The Xbox series X was back in stock at Amazon shortly before 9am, but is now showing as “currently unavailable”.
It’s worth noting that this message is distinct from Amazon’s usual “out of stock” notice, and can indicate that there is remaining stock still to come this morning. So keep the Amazon product page open, make sure you’re logged in, have your Prime subscription activated, and add the Xbox series X to your wishlist.
Get the app open on your phone too, and take Amazon by surprise with a pincer attack.
Xbox series X is selling out quickly at Amazon
Trying to buy an Xbox series X from Amazon right now?
It’s difficult to add the console to your shopping basket in a web browser, so try checking out using the Amazon app on your phone.
Here are some top tips for securing a console at the retailer:
- Sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial if you aren’t already a subscriber.
- Make sure to add the Xbox series X (£449, Amazon.co.uk) to your wish list and check out from there once stock goes live. You shouldn’t face any errors checking out this way.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Amazon right now
Amazon UK has the Xbox series X in stock for £449.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock today?
The Xbox series X is in the midst of what might be its worst drought yet.
A few spatterings of new consoles aside, it’s now been an entire month since we’ve seen a proper, full-throated restock of Microsoft’s next-generation games machine.
So is there a chance of more stock arriving this week? Yes there is, and we’ve got our eyes trained on a handful of retailers that are now long overdue an Xbox series X restock.
Today we’ll be focusing on Amazon UK, Smyths Toys, Argos and John Lewis.
Follow our stock tracking liveblog to find an Xbox series X
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Thursday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we monitor the retail horizon for availability of Microsoft’s next-generation console. If new stock drops, we’ll alert you in real-time to give you best chance of picking one up.
This week we had a restock from Box. Last week Very and Argos had a small number of consoles available, and before that we saw fresh stock at John Lewis and Amazon earlier in the month.
Restocks are slowing down as we enter August, though broadly speaking availability is better than where we were was last month. As we enter the busy shopping season, expect to see lots more Xbox series X stock appearing.
When that happens, make sure you’re here with us to be the first to know about it.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
You know, sometimes this stock tracking live blog isn’t about how many Xboxes we found, but the friends we made along the way.
But in another, more accurate way, it’s about how many Xbox restocks we found. And that’s precisely none.
Today’s highlight was the hefty discount on the Seagate 1TB storage expansion card (£179.99, Amazon.co.uk), but when it comes to the Xbox series X itself we’ve still got our eyes locked on some big retailers who are now achingly overdue a restock.
Those are Amazon, Smyths Toys, and John Lewis.
Will they restock the Xbox series X this week? Join us tomorrow to be one the first to know if they do.
Bye bye!
Is Game Pass better than PlayStation Now?
Microsoft and Sony both offer their own games subscription services. PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass give players the option to pay a flat monthly fee to access a rolling library of hundreds of games, rather than purchasing games outright. Subscribers also get discounts on new games.
Launched in 2017, Game Pass was widely billed as gaming’s answer to Netflix. The service unlocks a library of more than 100 games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure so long as they keep paying their subscription fee.
But is Game Pass actually worth the money? Have a read of our explainer and we’ll tell you everything you need to know.
Xbox Game Pass 2021: Is it worth the money?
Which games are including with the Xbox Game Pass, and is it worth it? We look at the best deals you can get
Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?
The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset – Microsoft assumes you already own a pair – but the console is compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One.
The Xbox series X also has a headphone jack built into the controller, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your television, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the official wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
Listen up! These gaming headsets will give you crystal-clear audio and chat
Enhance your audio with the best gaming headsets for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and mobile. Including Logitech, Turtle Beach and Razer
Box oversold its allocation of Xbox series X
The Xbox series X was in stock at Box yesterday, and was sold as part of a bundle including a £180 racing wheel peripheral. We’ve learned this afternoon that Box hasn’t been able to fulfil at least half of the orders it received.
A number of disappointed shoppers have contacted the liveblog to say that Box has cancelled their order, as the Xbox series X bundle was oversold.
The email from Box reads: “Due to the demand on our website we have oversold. Unfortunately your order can’t be honoured at this time. We are expecting more stock in the near future, so if you want to keep your order and position in the queue you are welcome to do so, and we will honour your order as soon as stock arrives.”
Frustrating news for those who thought they’d bagged a console.
The best VPN for Xbox series X
The Xbox series X has excellent built-in security when playing games online, but there are still reasons why you might want to install a VPN on an Xbox.
If you use your Xbox to watch Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video or some other online streaming service, a VPN allows you to spoof your location and access TV shows and movies not normally available in your country.
To keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance, you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online – check out our list of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
The best VPN for every type of device
We round up the best VPN services in the UK for streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Private Internet Access, CyberGhost and more
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.