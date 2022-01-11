The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock – live: How to get a console from Asda and Smyths Toys today
Follow along for live UK stock alerts from Amazon, Very, Game and more
Update: Xbox All Access is available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X launched in 2020, but a pandemic-induced shortage of microchips coupled with bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock for most of the year.
In the lead up to Christmas UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet consumer demand, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. But following the festive break the console is once again sold out at most retailers.
When it does appear, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Out of stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning Xbox hunters, and welcome to Tuesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
Today we’re scanning the retail horizon for the first sign of Microsoft’s elusive console, tracking every UK retailer at once to bring you the latest news on availability as soon it happens. We’re also sharing insider predictions on where the Xbox is predicted to appear next, so you can be poised and ready to pounce.
Stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us. Thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog on this beautiful, hopeful Monday.
The situation report as we close up shop? Asda and Smyths Toys are selling Xbox All Access to anyone who can pass a Klarna credit check.
If you’re not into paperwork and loan agreements and payment plans, and you want to a pure, simple, standalone Xbox series X for the plain old price of £449, don’t fret. We’re coming back here tomorrow to continue the search anew. Join us then!
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
When the Xbox series X is this scarce, maybe it’s time to reconsider whether the Xbox series S could be your next console.
Very much the Liam Hemsworth to the series X’s Chris, the cheaper Xbox can play all of the same games as the top-of-the-range Xbox series X. On the less powerful console the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S also doesn’t have a disc drive, has just 512GB of storage and can only play downloaded games.
The main thing the Xbox series S has going for it is that it’s much easier to find in stock than the more popular series X. It’s also cheaper, and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). We also think it looks way cooler, but maybe that’s just us.
Here are the comparison specs, in case you’re interested in that sort of thing.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
To get the most out the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.
Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
As fans clamour to get their hands on the most advanced member of the Xbox family, demand for the less powerful Xbox series S is much smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere.
The Xbox series S is a brilliant games machine however, and a viable alternative to the more expensive Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation Xbox games, but with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big.
‘Halo Infinite’ is on Game Pass, here’s our review
Buy now £53.56, Amazon.co.uk
The eagerly anticipated FPS received four stars from The Independent’s video games reporter Louis Chilton in their Halo Infinite review. They note that it picks “up loosely where Halo 5: Guardians left off” and “follows armour-suited supersoldier Master Chief as he explores the Zeta Halo, an expansive ring-shaped world taken over by the villainous mercenary organisation known as the Banished”.
“There’s a good array of weapons to choose from without feeling overwhelmed, and a nice sense of variety to the combat,” said Chilton. “A propulsive grappling hook is the sparkliest new addition; finding creative ways of using it as a weapon, tool or means of traversal is one of the game’s small pleasures,” he added.
Check out the best tech in the January sales
We track more than just the availability of the Xbox series X round these parts. Over on our guide to shopping for tech in the January sales we’ve got a team of highly trained bargain hunters scouring the internet for the best discounts on everything from laptops and smartwatches to iPads and Bluetooth speakers.
We have just one rule when reporting on discounts: the deal has to be genuinely good, the product has to be something we’d use ourselves, and we don’t count the number of rules we have before we start writing sentences. Go take a look if you’re hunting for a bargain.
How do you find an Xbox series X in store?
We keep tabs on every online retailer at once to catch the Xbox series X the moment it appears on sale.
Keeping track of available Xbox stock in physical shops is trickier, but it can be done. We rely on tips from shoppers, reports from social media, and the ancient wisdom of the oracle atop the mountain to pinpoint the next-generation console out there in the real world.
Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in stock in stores:
- Argos, AO and Smyths Toys are often rumoured to have the Xbox available in stores. To a lesser extent we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Game restocking their shelves.
- Plug your post code into the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores farther away from you.
- Xbox not in stock? Don’t lose hope. Many stores don’t log returns or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff.
What’s happening with Amazon’s Xbox series X stock?
Aside from a tiny blip of a restock last Tuesday, Amazon has been missing the Xbox series X for a few weeks now. Just before Christmas the retailer dumped an enormous pile of console into stock – the biggest and longest-lasting Xbox restock we’ve seen at Amazon since launch – which suggests that the well has run dry for now.
The world’s largest online retailer is predicted to have new PS5 stock arriving this week, so we’re hoping that fresh Xbox stock will follow.
If you can’t wait until then, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk).
