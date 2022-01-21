The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Game restock is available now – how to get a console
Follow along for instant stock tracking news from Smyths, Amazon, Game and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Game. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X launched in November 2020, but a bottleneck in production cause by an industry-wide shortage of component parts has left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launch.
As last year drew to a close UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet surging consumer demand, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon selling the Xbox series X in droves. Things have slowed down again since the new year, but look hard enough and you can still find a few spots where the Xbox regularly pops up in stock.
When it does appear, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: In stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
What other Xbox series X bundles does Game have?
If the Xbox series X plus t-shirt bundle (£464.98, Game.co.uk) sells out, or you want to see if you can grab the tee in another size, check out all of the Xbox series X bundles at Game.
A few bundles include FIFA 22, which keep in mind is already free to play if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member.
Xbox All Access is in stock at Game too
The ongoing restock at Game this morning means the retailer also has availability of Xbox All Access again, if you wanted to pay for your Xbox series X in 24 monthly instalments of £28.99.
The zero-percent finance deal charges no interest and includes 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is normally £10.99 per month. It’s a sweet little deal if you were planning on subscribing to the increasingly well stocked, Netflix-style games library.
To be accepted for Xbox All Access you have to pass a credit check with the buy-now-pay-later service Klarna.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Game
Game is stocking several Xbox series X bundles this morning.
The £449 console can’t be bought by itself, but the cheapest available bundle is £464.98 and includes Game’s hilariously unimaginative “player one” tee.
Live blog signing off
That brings another day of quiet Xbox hunting to a close. We saw continued availability through Xbox All Access at Asda and a pay-monthly deal for EE customers – plus a couple of consoles cropping up in branches of Game. But it was slim pickings, yet again.
Hopefully the retailers have a Friday surprise in store for us tomorrow...
As ever, we’ll be back in the morning with all of the latest Xbox restocking news from across the UK. We’ll see you then.
The best Xbox series X games to play right now
Have you managed to grab an Xbox yet in 2022? Well have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide what to play first.
Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already.
Wondering what to play next? Here’s our list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
How to buy an Xbox series X on the high street
While online stock is still almost impossible to find, we wanted to share a couple of tips on how to buy an Xbox series X on your local high street. Branches of Game receive occasional consoles to sell to walk-in customers. These stores then use their Twitter accounts to announce the arrival of new stock.
It’s often a case of just one or two consoles at a time, so you’ll have to be quick. But if the stars align, you can achieve the impossible, and buy an Xbox simply by walking into a shop. Imagine that.
Today, we’ve seen a small delivery of series X consoles arrive at Game branches in Milton Keynes and Northampton.
To keep on top of Game’s in-store stock, check out this Twitter list that show every tweet from every branch.
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
We’re coasting towards the end of another fairly quiet week in Xbox restock land, so let’s brush up on the fundamentals. Know your enemy and all that.
There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
Resolution: 4K at 60fps
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust.
