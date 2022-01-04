We’ve seen a steady trickle of new consoles since the new year (iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys and Smyths Toys. Read on for more details.

The supply chain issues dogging the global economy are predicted to continue long into 2022, meaning many in-demand electronics like the Xbox series X remain sold out across the board.

While December saw many UK retailers release thousands more consoles to Christmas shoppers, following the holidays Microsoft’s next-generation games machine is once again out of stock online.

When new stock does appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes, or even seconds, as eager online customers snap up the available units a soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we monitor every UK retailer at once to bring you instant stock alerts. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of picking up a console before it sells out.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

