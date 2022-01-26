Whether you’re preparing for the arrival of your first baby or need to stock up on everyday essentials for your little ones, the shopping list can feel never-ending at times.

From baby clothes to nappies, wipes, skincare and bottles, it can be overwhelming thinking just how much stuff one tiny person needs and the costs can soon mount up.

But that’s where the Boots baby event comes in. Available to shop in select Boots stores and online now until 22 February, the popular event offers huge reductions on hundreds of items, with prices starting from just 70p.

The retailer, which is home to more than 250 baby and toddler brands, is giving parents the chance to snap up a bargain on big-name labels such as Medela, Pampers, Tommee Tippee and Bugaboo, making it easier to get your hands on the kit you need.

Ready to save big? Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including our pick of the best discounts on offer.

Read more:

What is the Boots baby event?

Whether you’re a parent to toddler twins, expecting a new arrival soon or simply need to replenish your go-to products, Boots’s baby and toddler event gives shoppers the chance to pick up everything they need at bargain prices.

The event includes a range of products, from hygiene essentials like nappies and wipes to big-ticket items such as pushchairs.

When does it start?

Boots’s first baby and toddler event of 2022 has already kicked off and will continue to run until 22 February.

You can shop the discounts online or in select stores. To find your nearest Boots, we’ve popped the store locator here for ease.

What discounts are available to shop now?

If you’re not sure where to start, fear not, because we’ve combed through Boots’s extensive list of offers to curate a round-up of the products we think are worth adding to your shopping basket, pronto.

Bugaboo fox 2 seat and carrycot pushchair: Was £995, now £746.25, Boots.com

(Bugaboo)

If you’re in the market for a pushchair, consider the Bugaboo fox 2, which currently has 25 per cent off, meaning you can save an impressive £250. This bundle includes an aluminium chassis as well as a carrycot, which is suitable for use from birth, and a stroller seat, which can be used from around six months.

The pushchair featured in our round-up of the best all-terrain strollers, where our tester described it as “beefy and robust”. “Large, puncture-proof tyres and the central joint suspension provide a really smooth ride for parent and baby alike,” they added. “It glides effortlessly over fairly tough terrain and our little tester didn’t jiggle at all.”

Buy now

Medela freestyle flex-2 phase double electric breast pump: Was £349.99, now £233.30, Boots.com

(Medela)

Breast pumps are a serious investment, which is why we were delighted to see our favourite included in the Boots baby event with a saving of more than £100. Taking the top spot in our pick of the best breast pumps, this model has a compact design and comes with some seriously impressive tech, including the ability to connect to the “MyMedela” app so that you can track your pumping pattern. “This pump was one of the quietest electric models we tried,” our tester said. “The improved flex breast shields gave exceptionally strong but smooth suction, so even the highest level wasn’t painful. It expressed the same volume of milk as the hospital-grade Medela symphony pump, which is incredible for a portable machine.”

Buy now

Aveeno baby daily care moisturising lotion, 150ml: Was £5.99, now £2.99, Boots.com

(Aveeno)

Babies have extremely delicate skin, so it’s important to make sure you use products that are specifically designed for little ones, like Aveeno’s daily care moisturising lotion. Designed to keep your baby’s skin hydrated for 24 hours, it soothes sore areas and can be used every day. It has a non-greasy formula with fast absorption and provides fast relief for very dry skin on both the face and body. While we haven’t tried this particular product, Aveeno’s dermexa emollient cream (£8.50, Boots.com) was named best buy in our round-up of the best baby eczema creams, with our tester praising the brand as “the magic word on everyone’s lips”.

Buy now

Aden and Anais essentials 5-pack cotton muslin squares: Was £19.99, now £15.99, Boots.com

(Aden and Anais)

Ideal for cleaning up mess while feeding, dribble or even to swaddle your baby, muslin cloths are multi-use lifesavers. This pack of five squares from Aden and Anais comes in a beautiful rainbow-coloured print with tropical motifs such as playful pineapples, colourful cockatoos and on-trend animal prints. The squares are perfectly sized for life on the go and are made from 100 per cent cotton, making them soft, absorbent and breathable. Although we haven’t tested these muslins, Aden and Anais is an IndyBest-approved brand, with its products featuring in a number of our round-ups, including best baby blankets and hooded bath towels.

Buy now

Tommee Tippee Ollie the owl rechargeable light and sound sleep aid: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Boots.com

(Tommee Tippee)

Struggling to get your baby to sleep? Consider picking up this sleep aid from Tommee Tippee, which is designed to ensure your little one enjoys plenty of sweet dreams. The cute and cuddly night-time companion features a soft heart-shaped light and also plays soothing sounds and gentle lullabies designed to help your little one feel reassured as they go to bed. During the night, the gadget’s intelligent “CrySensor” listens out for any crying noises and plays your chosen sound or lullaby to help them drift back to sleep. Even better? It now has 25 per cent off. If this one’s not for you, make sure to check out our round-up of the best baby sleep aids.

Buy now

Pampers new baby size 1, 50 nappies essential pack: £7 each or 6 for £30, Boots.com

(Pampers)

It’s a well-known fact that babies go through a monumental number of nappies, which is why this is such a great deal. As part of its baby event, Boots is offering shoppers the chance to snap up six packs of any size nappies in the Pampers baby dry range, which means you could make a seriously impressive saving of £12 compared to buying them individually. Designed to protect sensitive newborn skin, these nappies come with soft flexi-side wings and double leg cuffs that gently adapt to your baby’s shape to maximise comfort and also feature a quick dry core that absorbs liquid instantly, helping to keep your little one dry and protected.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on baby tech and other kids’ essentials, try the links below:

Keep your little one wrapped up warm on your next stroll with our best pram suits

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.