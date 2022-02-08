Whether you binge-watched all three seasons of Drive To Survive on Netflix (us too) or you’re a longstanding fan of the thrill of Formula One, we’ve got some good news for you: McLaren Racing has teamed up with Lego to create the first-ever buildable F1 car.

The model was designed at the same time as the all-new 2022 MCL3 car, which is due to be revealed to the general public on Friday (11 February), and it is said to be a replica of what you’ll see on the race circuit this year, but in the same colourways as last year’s car.

Measuring 65cm in length, it also comes with stickers from McLaren’s sponsors so it looks even more like the real deal, making it a great model to have on display.

Speaking about the new launch, technical director at McLaren Racing James Key said that it’s a “fun and engaging product that celebrates our 2021 season livery while giving fans a hands-on interpretation of the new 2022 F1 car design”. He added that the final model “looks fantastic”.

In a video shared on social media by McLaren drivers, Daniel Riccardo and Lando Norris unveiled the Lego masterpiece, providing the first look of the 1,432-piece model and all the high-tech features that they were impressed by.

Read more:

If this sounds like something you can’t wait to get your hands on, read on for everything there is to know about Lego’s latest launch in partnership with McLaren Racing.

Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 race car: £159.99, Lego.com – available on 1 March

(Lego)

This buildable F1 race car is the first to be created by Lego and McLaren Racing, so if you’re a fan of the British team, this collector’s item is one to get your hands on before it races off the shelves.

The 1,432-piece model is a detailed replica of the car that will be driven by Daniel Riccardo and Lando Norris in the 2022 race season. It comes in McLaren’s signature blue and orange colourway from 2021, but it includes key features of this year’s vehicle, such as the V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons (which even impressed Riccardo and Norris), as well as steering and active suspension. It also comes complete with wet tyres and wheel covers. Pretty cool.

It’ll be available to buy from Tuesday 1 March, so we’d recommend adding the date to your diary so you don’t miss it. Now let’s hope you can build this model in record time.

Available from 1 March

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Lego, try the links below:

Looking for more recommendations? Read our guide to the best Lego sets for adults

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.