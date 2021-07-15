These are summer’s hottest sandal trends, from flatforms to strappy heels

Warm weather is (finally) here, lockdown rules are easing, and opportunities for fun days out are opening up – all of which means a pair of stylish sandals should be top of your summer shopping list.

Whether you’re looking for comfy flats for mooching about on holiday, or glam heels for a special occasion, these are the summer sandal trends to know about this season…

Flatforms

Want the comfort of Crocs or Birkenstocks but with a trendy, fashion-forward edge? Flatforms are the answer.

With chunky, stacked soles and sturdy straps, these sporty sandals will become your daytime go-to at home or on hols.

Hush Cersie Cotton Poplin Midi Dress, £79; Eden Shoulder Bag, £59; Woodstock Sandals, £69

Dune Kazzy Tan Padded Wedge Sandals, £85 (clothing, stylist’s own)

Clarks Flatform Double Buckle Hot Pink Suede Sandals, £59, Freemans

M&Co Cross Over Sling Back Sandals, £24.99

Clogs

Models stomped down the spring/summer 21 catwalks in some seriously hefty clogs. Thankfully, the Dutch-inspired designs on the high street are of the slightly more delicate variety.

With mid-height heels, these Seventies-style sandals are perfect for teaming with baggy jeans, denim shorts or swishy midi skirts.

Oliver Bonas Sparkle Jacquard Spot Navy Blue Tiered Maxi Dress, £89.50; Kitty Clogs Studio Mid Dansare Golden Leather Sandals, £129

George at Asda Tan Padded Heeled Clogs, £18

Nineties sandals

The Nineties renaissance shows no sign of slowing down, with pretty kitten heels and sling-backs trotting down the runways at Prada, Lanvin and Rejina Pyo.

Mules are another major trend this season, but if spindly mini stilettos aren’t your thing, opt for a flared block heel.

Steve Madden Thai Sandals, £81, Revolve

Office Makeover Knot Mules Coral, £40 (were £49)

Matalan Blush Pink Twisted Knot Mule Heels, £14

Strappy

Strap yourself in – literally – for another Nineties-inspired trend. Perfect for parties, summer’s highest heels come with sexy spaghetti straps that wind around your ankles.

In shiny metallics and punchy brights, these glam stiletto sandals are made for going out-out.

Aldo Glaosa Orange, £70

River Island Gold Strappy Flared Heel Sandals, £50