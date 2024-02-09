Super Bowl 58 props betting tips: Taylor Swift, Usher, NFL predictions, odds and free bets

And there is no escaping the Taylor Swift factor. Her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been a huge talking point throughout the NFL season. Swifties can rejoice as Taylor is expected to be in attendance and there are a host of dedicated to what to expect from her and Kelce before, during and after the game.

The national anthem The national anthem has become a staple of betting on the Super Bowl, and set the line in seconds on the duration of the Stars and Stripes. This can be a nervy time for bettors depending on the performer. Neil Diamond holds the record for the shortest rendition, belting out the entire anthem in just 62 seconds in Super Bowl 21. On the other end of the spectrum, Alicia Keys dragged us through 156 painful seconds in Super Bowl 47. So, knowing the performer can go a long way into getting the selection right, although the broadcaster may give a nudge to prevent another Keys’ incident or in the case of Christina Aguilera in Super Bowl 45, forgetting the lyrics! Veteran country singer Reba McEntire is on duty, so hopefully we may avoid a lengthy rendition. BetGoodwin have set the line for this year’s anthem at 87.5 seconds. In the last 11 Super Bowls, the anthem has been over that mark, which makes the over odds at 4/5 worth considering. Super Bowl Novelty Tip 1: National anthem over 87.5 seconds – 4/5 BetGoodwin

Usher’s half-time show A lot of people watching the Super Bowl might not be ardent NFL fans, but still watch for the half-time show. Usher is the headline act for the first time, and he faces a tough challenge considering Rihanna’s great performance at Super Bowl 58, especially since she was pregnant at the time. Usher’s hits came mainly during the 00s and there will be a large percentage of the audience wishing that it was Taylor Swift rather than him on stage, but there’s always next year. Having said that, BetGoodwin are carrying odds for Usher to perform a Swift song, with no firmly the favourite at 1/25, but you can find a yes price of 7/1. Swift also has odds of 9/2 to join Usher on stage with a microphone, although that is doubtful - it's never good mixing work and pleasure. It’s common in the half-time show for the headline act to be joined by guests. Rihanna went solo last year without a supporting act, but in 15 of the last 23 half-time shows, the headliner has been joined on stage by another artist(s).

The line for number of supporting guests has been set at 2.5 by , and the over at 4/9 is worthy of consideration as Usher is not as widely known as Rihanna and past headliners. As mentioned Swift has been priced up to join Usher in the half-time show, but there are more serious contenders. Alicia Keys, Ludacris and Lil Jon are all odds-on given their affiliations with Usher throughout his career. The value bet could be will.I.am at 7/4 considering he wrote and produced one of Usher’s most notable songs OMG. The first and last songs are another market of intrigue. Performers usually like to arrive and go out with their most famous hits. ‘Yeah!’ could be the one to watch for the last song and odds of 5/7 is our top prediction for the half-time show. Super Bowl Novelty Tip 2: Yeah! Half-time show last song – 5/7 BetGoodwin

No escaping Taylor Taylor Swift could be more appealing for millions of people watching at home than the game itself. Of course, have priced up odds around her involvement in the event with her relationship with Kelce also under the spotlight. Taylor has worn a Kelce jacket in her last two appearances at his games due to the colder climates of Buffalo and Baltimore. But, Allegiant Stadium is an indoor arena, so undoubtedly all eyes will be on her to see if she dons a Chiefs 87 Kelce jersey. Odds of 8/13 are available for Taylor to be wearing a Kelce shirt. She is also odds-on at 4/7 to be shown on camera during the national anthem, be ready eagle-eyed Swifties! Although Swift and Kelce have only been dating a matter of months, it hasn’t stopped speculation that Travis could propose after the game. Odds of 16/1 are available with BetGoodwin for him to pop the question. You can combine a proposal on TV and a Chiefs Super Bowl win at 8/1 with , which seems far-fetched. Super Bowl Novelty Tip 3: Taylor Swift to be wearing Travis Kelce jersey – 8/13 BetGoodwin

