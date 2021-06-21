Instant Pots are loved by fervent foodies all over the globe and, while they’ve been around for more than a decade, it’s likely that you’ve heard more about these miraculous machines over the past year than ever before.

As we have spent more time at home, these multi-cookers have skyrocketed in popularity among households looking for new ways to make quick, hot and delicious meals from scratch.

An increasingly popular cooking device, an Instant Pot makes it super easy to prepare delicious and nutritious meals with minimal effort by combining up to nine kitchen appliances in one. It can sauté, steam, stew and slow cook, and even comes with built-in smart programmes so you can make everything from your breakfast porridge to pulled pork, restaurant-worthy steak and dessert, all with a press of a button.

If you’ve somehow avoided the Instant Pot craze so far, we’ve found a deal that might just tempt you to hop on the bandwagon. As part of its annual Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering you the chance to save an impressive 44 per cent on the Instant Pot duo.

The nifty appliance, which costs just £49.99, can truly do it all. So, if you’re the kind of person who doesn’t have the time – or patience – to stand over a sizzling stove all day long, it could soon become your best friend in the kitchen.

Read more:

As with all the retailer’s sales, this offer is only available for a limited time, so if you want to get your hands on one, you’re going to need to act fast. Here’s everything you need to know about the Instant Pot duo.

For all the latest best buys and product reviews, sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter for updates delivered straight to your inbox. To find out more click here.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Instant Pot duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker: Was £89.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Say hello to the multi-functional machine of your dreams, the Instant Pot duo.

This feature-packed gadget combines a bunch of functions into one easy-to-use appliance, including pressure cooking, sautéing, slow cooking, rice cooking, yogurt making and so much more. The Instant Pot Duo can remember the way you like to cook, and which smart programmes you use most often, so you can “set it and forget it”, freeing you to do other things while your dinner cooks safely and quickly.

In our review of the appliance, our tester said it is a great option for anyone that’s new to pressure cooking and wants a gadget they can rely on for batch cooking stew, preparing perfect rice or keeping curries warm. “It’s an absolutely brilliant piece of kitchen kit you won’t regret giving countertop space to,” they said.

“It’s well built, easy to take apart and dishwasher friendly and the controls are intuitive, albeit basic. Plus there’s a whole army of Instant Pot fans online who will share tips and tricks, recipes and results with you.”

Buy now

If you didn’t quite make it in time to snap up this deal, you can find plenty of great alternatives in our round-up of the best pressure cookers, where this Ninja foodi 7-in-1 multi cooker (was £199.99, now £172.41, Amazon.co.uk) was praised for being an “absolutely brilliant piece of kit”.

(Ninja)

“Where it really scores over other models is that its lid can also grill, bake or air fry contents,” our reviewer wrote. “The smaller, lighter pressure-cooking lid twists on and off but the ‘crisping’ top stays hinged at the side to be lowered as needed.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – We’re expecting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: prepare for big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day laptop deals – This year we expect big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Get ready for big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.