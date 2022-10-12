Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon Prime Day 2 has been an exciting two-day sales extravaganza, with the event drawing to a close at midnight tonight. Officially called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, so far savings have been getting us in the mood for Black Friday too.

All shopping categories are covered, including tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances and household essentials, providing plenty of opportunity to peruse different sale sections.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Top discounts spotted by our expert team include reductions on a Lenovo laptop, Tefal deep fat fryer, The Inkey List cleansing balm, and a Russell Hobbs dehumidifier.

Speaking of Russell Hobbs, this is a great time to grab a bargain on a practical buy, and we’ve found an IndyBest-reviewed slow cooker by the brand in the Prime Day 2 promotions.

Perfect for prepping hot meals on chilly days, the multi-cooker is reduced by 26 per cent and is well worth snapping up before midnight comes. Read on for everything you need to know about this tasty deal.

Read more:

Russell Hobbs good-to-go multicooker: Was £79.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

This multi-tasking slow cooker also has several functions, including sear, roast, boil, steam and keep warm options.

Reduced in price by over £20, it’s all you need to whip up warming homemade dishes this winter. Plus, the 6.5l pot has plenty of space to feed a family, and the removable cooker pot is machine washable for added practicality.

We named this exact model best overall in our best slow cookers guide, where our tester highlighted the cooking pot’s generous proportions, and said: “The operation of the cooker was straightforward” before adding it is both “easy to use” and “easy to clean.” That’s high slow cooker praise indeed.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more