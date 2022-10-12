Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

This Russell Hobbs slow cooker is reduced by a steaming hot 26 per cent in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

An IndyBest favourite, we’ve reviewed the appliance and awarded it a 9/10 rating

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 12 October 2022 20:25
<p>There are sear, roast, boil and steam functions too</p>

There are sear, roast, boil and steam functions too

(The Independent )

Amazon Prime Day 2 has been an exciting two-day sales extravaganza, with the event drawing to a close at midnight tonight. Officially called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, so far savings have been getting us in the mood for Black Friday too.

All shopping categories are covered, including tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances and household essentials, providing plenty of opportunity to peruse different sale sections.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Top discounts spotted by our expert team include reductions on a Lenovo laptop, Tefal deep fat fryer, The Inkey List cleansing balm, and a Russell Hobbs dehumidifier.

Speaking of Russell Hobbs, this is a great time to grab a bargain on a practical buy, and we’ve found an IndyBest-reviewed slow cooker by the brand in the Prime Day 2 promotions.

Perfect for prepping hot meals on chilly days, the multi-cooker is reduced by 26 per cent and is well worth snapping up before midnight comes. Read on for everything you need to know about this tasty deal.

Read more:

Russell Hobbs good-to-go multicooker: Was £79.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

This multi-tasking slow cooker also has several functions, including sear, roast, boil, steam and keep warm options.

Reduced in price by over £20, it’s all you need to whip up warming homemade dishes this winter. Plus, the 6.5l pot has plenty of space to feed a family, and the removable cooker pot is machine washable for added practicality.

We named this exact model best overall in our best slow cookers guide, where our tester highlighted the cooking pot’s generous proportions, and said:  “The operation of the cooker was straightforward” before adding it is both “easy to use” and “easy to clean.” That’s high slow cooker praise indeed. 

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in