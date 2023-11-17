The Fitbit charge 5 is heavily reduced in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arguably the most highly anticipated sale event of the year is kicking off next week – yes, we’re talking about Black Friday. Naturally, the IndyBest team is on extra high alert for the very best early deals on tech, beauty products, home appliances and more as the main event edges closer.

If you’re in the market for a top rated activity tracker, you’re in luck, as we’ve spied an early Amazon Black Friday Fitbit deal that will save you a cool £70. Even better, the device is an IndyBest favourite, as the Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker was named the top model in our review of the best Fitbits.

Currently discounted by 42 per cent, thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday deal, the tried and tested model is actually even cheaper than it was in this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale, so this is a deal not to be missed.

While the Black Friday sales won’t officially begin until Friday 24 November, Amazon is just one of many brands and retailers jumping the gun with early deals – from Currys to John Lewis, so check out our Black Friday shopping guides and deal-hunting tips for more early offers and sales intel.

Meanwhile, to find out more about the discounted Fitbit, keep reading.

Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

After being put through its paces for our review, the discounted Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker landed the top spot in our round-up of the best Fitbits, in which our tester praised the device for being “a joy to have on your wrist”. It features health features such as stress management tools, heart rate tracking, menstrual health tracking and more.

When describing the model, our tester said: “Combining a widened tracker screen (or arguably, a streamlined watch face) with a rich feature set that includes smartphone notifications and health scans, the charge 5 is a best-of-both-worlds Fitbit that will hit the sweet spot for many users.” They added: “The display is excellent, with a stylish interface design and simple swipe navigation.”

