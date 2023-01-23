Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Most people will know Pamela Anderson for her bombshell image in the 1990s, acquired from her appearance in the TV series Baywatch, as well as her status as Playboy’s favourite cover girl. Back then, her name was basically considered synonymous with sex appeal, which affected both her career and personal life. In her upcoming memoir, titled Love, Pamela, Anderson speaks out about the way she was sexualised from a young age, reflecting on her childhood, career and early life.

The Canadian-American actress and model grew up in a small town in Canada and was ‘discovered’ in the stands during a football game. She soon became one of Hollywood’s favourites and a fixation of tabloids, and if Prince Harry’s recently released memoir and Netflix documentary have taught us one thing, it’s how ruthless the paparazzi was back then, and how that period continues to influence the way celebrities and public figures are treated today.

In 1996, the unsolicited release of Pamela Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape launched the celebrity couple into one of the biggest scandals of the 1990s. At the time, Anderson’s career was still on the rise, and the scandal was a huge setback for her, personally and professionally. In her memoir, written by Anderson herself, she recounts these events through poetry and storytelling, reflecting on how it “ruined lives”.

Anderson told People the book chronicles “just one girl’s messy life” and is “a celebration of imperfections”. She said: “These are my feelings, about my life – no ‘woe is me’, though some times were tough. I made it through and had to find love in grace and dignity mixed with humour, acceptance and forgiveness.”

Pamela Anderson’s book will be released on 31 January, the same date as her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love sory. Through both the book and documentary, she “takes control of the narrative” surrounding the release of her sex tape, following Hulu’s hit series Pam & Tommy – a dramatisation of events that was released without Anderson’s or Lee’s permission.