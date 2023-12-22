Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The New Year can feel like a fresh start in many ways, whether we’re picking up a new hobby, making a new resolution, or we just want to get organised. When it comes to being more mindful with planning, life admin and important dates of the year – a planner, a diary, a journal, whatever you call it – can help.

While there’s always the option to use our phones to remind us of that upcoming birthday, or that fast-approaching dentist appointment, there’s also something to be said for putting pen to paper. Many physical diaries also have space for to-do lists and other notes.

Choosing the best diary for you will come down to what you want to use it for. Perhaps you just need a reliable way to keep track of important dates, such as birthdays or want to use it for shopping lists or jotting down your daily thoughts and musings. Below are some diaries for 2024 that you can buy on Amazon.

Moleskine weekly agenda: Was £19.99, now £11.50 Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Moleskine is well-known for its stationary and in particular its notebooks, and this weekly diary features the brand’s signature notebook style, characterised by its simple design and elastic closure. Seeing you through from January 2024 to December 2024, the weekly agenda includes spreads with a month per page, in addition to those with days of the week on one page and a lined page on the other for jotting down shopping lists, ideas and reminders.

Buy now

Yop & Tom contrast 2024 diary: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for something bright and cheerful to bring into 2024, this zingy contrast diary could be exactly what you’re after. It’s secured shut with an elasticated closure and is available in a range of colour combinations, including this pink and red contrast design, which is finished with the year embossed in gold. Thanks to the year in pixels page, you can colour in a square for each day of the year, to represent and track anything from your mood to your habits.

Buy now

Collins Debden essential A5 diary 2024: Was £6.99, now £4.86, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for something simple, classic and stylish, consider plumping for this weekly diary from Collins. There’s a ribbon marker, the cover is made with a faux leather finish in a range of colours, should you want to bring a pop of colour, and important holidays will be highlighted throughout the year.

Buy now

Scribble & Dot 2024 diary A5: £17.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Hailing from Devon-based stationary brand Scribble & Dot is this A5 diary. There are several different patterns and colourways to choose from, including this black and beige marble design. Months of the year are separated by tabs on the side of each page, and page layouts cover the month’s schedule and the week’s schedule set across a double-page spread. Housed in a box finished with gold foil detailing, the packaging may prove to be perfect for gifting.

Buy now

