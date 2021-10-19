As October draws to a close, Christmas is only getting closer. There’s now less than 80 days until Santa arrives – meaning it’s time to start refining your shopping list.

From deluxe beauty advent calendars and artificial Christmas trees to outdoor lights and whiskey or wine countdowns, there’s plenty out there that’s getting us excited for the festive season.

Whether you’re a repeat offender when it comes to last-minute present buying, or you like to get your shopping done early each year, some of our favourite retailers are helping us along.

With Hamleys unveiling its best toys for 2021, Boots announcing its top skincare and beauty gifts and Etsy revealing its Christmas trends for this year, it’s safe to say we’re not at a loss for inspiration.

Now it’s Amazon’s turn, as the retailer launches its early Gifting Week, with up to 50 per cent off across tech, beauty, alcohol, kids’ toys and more from 18 October until 26 October.

For those that can’t wait for the ultimate shopping bonanza (that’s Black Friday on the 26 November, of course) you’ll find a wealth of brilliant presents on the Amazon site right now. To lessen your time scrolling, we’ve scoured through and picked out some for the best deals worth buying.

Revlon salon one-step volumizer hot brush: Was £59.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

Beauty aficionados in the family will love Revlon’s one-step hot brush. A budget rival to Dyson’s airwrap (£449, Boots.com), this brush was a viral sensation on TikTok earlier this year, with users showing how the brush/dryer hybrid allows you to create effortless loose waves. Coming out on top in our review of the best hot brushes, our reviewer said “we loved the fuzz-free and bouncy blow-dry result that we were left with”.

Philips series 3000 dry and wet electric shaver: Was £120, now £49, Amazon.co.uk

There’s an impressive 57 per cent off this Philips shaver right now as part of Amazon’s Gifting Week. Perhaps the perfect present for a man in your life, the electric grooming tool has flexible heads that adapt to the curve of your face, a pop-up beard trimmer for refining facial hair and an ergonomic handle design that helps with grip. Offering either a wet and dry shave, it’s also cordless for easy use.

Opihr gin gift set: Was £30, now £20.99, Amazon.co.uk

One for the gin enthusiasts, this gift set includes a spices of the orient gin and a globe glass etched with a map of the ancient spice route, adding a historical touch. Whether paired with the recipient’s favourite tonic or with pineapple and lime for a Moroccan mojito, you’ll be sending someone on their way to a very merry Christmas.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K with Alexa voice remote: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s own Fire stick is one of its bestselling products for good reason – it’s perfect for any boxset or movie fans at Christmas. With the HDMI-connected stick, they’ll be able to enjoy access to a huge library of TV and films through streaming apps including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and more. In our review of the Fire stick, our tester praised it as “easy to use” and noted it comes with a “remote control with a microphone so you can tell the box what to do”.

Ghd original styler professional ceramic hair straighteners: Was £109, now £81.99, Amazon.co.uk

A name synonymous with hair straighteners, you can’t go wrong with ghd tongs. A great gift for newbies or less-seasoned straightener users, you can save 25 per cent on the original model right now. “The iconic original still creates the same ghd magic,” said our reviewer, adding that “it heats up in 30 seconds, slightly slower than the gold model, but still maintains the ghd optimum temperature of 185C”, to minimise damage.

Amazon Fire HD 10 kids pro tablet: Was £199.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

The latest offering in Amazon’s range of kid-friendly devices, the Fire HD 10 is aimed at kids aged 6 to 12 and is specially designed to be easy to monitor, limit screen usage and give parents peace of mind. As such, it would make an ideal Christmas present for a young one. And though newly launched, there’s currently 30 per cent off the device. In our review, we said: “It’s hard to fault… fun, easy to use and with the comprehensive parental controls and decent guarantees, it’s basically hassle-free, and all encased in some pretty decent, grown-up tech.”

Amazon Echo dot 4th gen smart speaker: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Audiophiles or anyone tech-savvy in the family will enjoy Amazon’s own smart speaker, the Echo dot. The latest iteration in the Echo range boasts crisp vocals and balanced bass while having a sleeker and more compact design than its predecessor, the Echo dot 3rd gen (£21.99, Amazon.co.uk – it’s also on offer right now). Making it into our round-up of the best smart speakers, our reviewer praised it as “a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound”, adding that Alexa is “easy to set up [and] simple to navigate”.

Elemis top-to-toe skin nourishing collection: Was £85, now £59.50, Amazon.co.uk

Pamper a loved one with this Elemis set that’s exclusive to Amazon. Including the brand’s bestselling pro-collagen cleanser and anti-ageing day cream, as well as two indulgent frangipani-infused body favourites, the nourishing, soothing and hydrating bundle is ideal for reviving skin after one too many Christmas parties.

Amazon Echo show 5, 2nd generation: Was £74.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether gifted to a grandparent, sibling or parent, this newly launched device from Amazon will slot perfectly into their day-to-day lives. The savvy Echo show 5 has alarms, timers, a calendar, camera and streaming apps, as well as Alexa voice control for ease of use. Recipients will also be able to manage their smart home with the device, with the ability to look in when away and control the lighting. If you need further convincing, there’s an unmissable 40 per cent off the device right now.

