The TikTok famous Revlon one-step volumizer is just £37
Revlon pro collection one step dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk
After becoming a TikTok-famous tool thanks to giving users bouncy locks, here at IndyBest we had to put it to the test to see what all the fuss was about. Low and behold, it came out top in our review of the best hot brushes.
The heat and styling was spot on, and as for its power, it was strong from the moment it was turned on, with hot air “flowing right to the root thanks to its ionic technology, which helps dry, detangle and style your locks”. The settings, meanwhile, were simple and easy to use, “with one click to start and a second click for more power”.
The grip meant the tool was comfortable to use, while the extra nozzle at the end of the brush means you can hold it in place without burning your fingers. Now it’s just £37.99, it really is the best time to invest.
Holly Willoughby’s dress is in the La Redoute summer sale
While Holly Willoughby is currently on her summer break from presenting This Morning, it doesn’t mean we’ll stop tracking down her outfits!
La Redoute floral print mini dress: Was £52, now £36.50, Laredoute.co.uk
This is the exact dress that Holly wore to present the show back in April. It’s a pretty floral number, with a bold print and fit and flare silhouette. It features a belt to perfectly accentuate the waist, while the frills and print add a touch of femininity – an ideal piece to wear through bare-legged in spring and summer, but with tights and boots in the colder months.
Modibodi discount code just for our readers
Modibodi is known for its period products, including activewear and underwear. And it’s currently offering IndyBest readers £10 off all orders over £70 with our exclusive discount code.
In our review of the best period pants, our writer praised the Modibodi sensual hi-waist bikini (£24, Modibodi.co.uk) writing that “even after wearing overnight and on heavy flow days, we were left feeling dry, thanks to the breathable Modifier Technology and merino wool in the lining, which fights bacteria, smells and stains”.
Pay less for home security with cheap Ring doorbell
Ring video doorbell pro: Was £188, now £129, Amazon.co.uk
If home security is a priority for you, snap up this Amazon deal on the Ring video doorbell pro, which is a great investment for those who want to see who is at their door, whether you’re upstairs or in another country.
The Pro version for the Ring doorbell has high-quality 1080p HD video and comes in a slim design. This bundle also contains a Chime (first generation) so you’ll be able to hear alerts and notifications around your home. It is easily set it up by plugging it into a standard power socket and connecting via wifi, and you can choose from a variety of chime tones.
Exclusive 15% saving on Eve Sleep pillows
We’re all about bringing you exclusive deals and discounts, which is why our team has managed to secure you 15 per cent off pillows at Eve Sleep using the discounts code “INDYCEVEGJTN15”.
In our review of the best pillows, our writer said the Eve memory foam pillow (£45, Evesleep.co.uk) is a “supportive, low profile pillow that’s excellent for hot weather” and suits all types of sleepers.
“It is on the firmer side, but doesn’t feel uncomfortably hard, and is just the right size for a standard pillowcase – although we really liked the jersey knit case it came in.” And luckily for you, you can get 15 per cent off now with “INDYCEVEGJTN15”.
Don’t miss out on this TV deal in Currys bank holiday sale
The retailer launched its sale last Friday, so if you’ve got your eye on a new TV, we’ve found the one for you.
Samsung QE65QN85AATXXU 65in TV: Was £2,199, now £1,799, Currys.co.uk
This smart QLED TV comes equipped with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as a quantum 4K processor, which automatically adjusts the brightness and upscales everything you’re watching, no matter the original source. With a £400 saving, it’s seriously good value and will prove a wise investment for boxset bingers and gamers alike.
This SodaStream bundle is too good to miss
If you’re partial to a fizzy drink but are concerned about the waste you’re creating, allow us to introduce you to Eighties favourite, SodaStream – the go-to soda making machine. And it’s currently on sale.
SodaStream spirit hydration pack: Was £132.96, now £79.99, Sodastream.co.uk
For an easy-to-use machine that has a compact design, and doesn’t cost a fortune, it’s got to be the SodaStream. Simply put the reusable plastic bottles into the machine’s locking system and press down for sparkling water – the number of pumps gives you a different level of fizz intensity.
This bundle comes with a carbonating cylinder, one 1l bottle, two 500ml bottles and two soda press flavours – all for just £79.99. An absolute no-brainer if you want to reduce your single-use plastic consumption.
National Burger Day 2021: Celebrate with these deals
To celebrate this year’s National Burger Day, which takes place on 26 August, we’ve scoured the web to find you the best discounts and deals!
Patty & Bun, Pattyandbun.co.uk
In honour of the day, Patty & Bun is offering 20 per cent off all burgers and DIY kits (using the code “BURGERDAY20” at checkout).
It has nine DIY kits so you can recreate its famous burgers, for both meat-eaters and vegans. There’s even a mixed meat/vegan combo kit for £25 (or £20 with code “BURGERDAY20”) so you can cater to everyone’s dietary requirements.
Hard Rock Cafe, Hardrockcafe.com
To celebrate this great day, American food chain Hard Rock Cafe is giving out free burgers. You’ll have to be quick though because it’s only available to the first 10 customers. To redeem the offer, just say the secret password “love all, serve all”.
Foodhub, Foodhub.co.uk
Food delivery service Foodhub is offering 10 per cent off burgers to celebrate National Burger Day. All you need to do is use the code “NBD21” at checkout to qualify.
Boots slashes price of Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty gloss bomb universal lip luminizer: Was £17, now £14.25, Boots.com
Slashing the price of Fenty Beauty by 15 per cent, now’s the time to snap up some of RiRi’s most popular products. This lip gloss received rave reviews when we tested it, with our writer noting that it has “a thick yet non-sticky formula that feels deeply nourishing on your lips”.
She added that it’s one of her favourites to wear over lipstick because it adds a bit of dimension and stops a matte formula from falling flat.
Fenty Skin start’r set: Was £32, now £27, Boots.com
Rihanna broke the internet when she launched Fenty Skin last summer, and the range certainly lives up to the hype. This mini set features a trio of the brand’s must-have skincare buys, including a cleanser, a toner and that all-important SPF.
Our favourite product from the trio is the “fat water”, a toner/serum hybrid that’s unlike anything we’ve tried before. A lightweight, almost gel-like consistency absorbs quickly into the skin and feels instantly hydrating. A must-have.
Need a new suitcase? Get on in the Tripp sale
Tripp holiday 6 cabin 4 wheel suitcase: Was £59.50, now £45, Tripp.co.uk
“It might not come with the bells and whistles you’ll find with some cases,” noted our writer in our review of the best cabin bags, but it “more than fits the bill”. Its “minimalist interior allows you to pack in a full 37l of travel goodies”. It’s an absolute bargain at just £45. It’s also available in red and yellow.
