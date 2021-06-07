Gift Ideas for Father’s Day 2021

If you haven’t realised yet, Father’s Day 2021 is just around the corner and we’re here to help you save on unforgettable gifts. Traditionally, Father’s Day falls on the third Sunday of June, and more precisely on June 20th this year.

Although Father’s Day is not about expensive presents and rather spending time with the fatherly figures in our lives, a meaningful present can show how much we care.

Regardless of whom you’re shopping for - a dad, a step-father or a grandpa - we all have that one man in our life to whom we owe a great deal of gratitude.

To help you find the perfect gift without breaking the bank, we’ve cherry-picked some of the best discount codes from the UK’s top retailers. Browse through deals from The Whisky Exchange, Samsung, Red Letter Day and more of your favourite brands.

The Whisky Exchange

For all those dads out there who deserve a moment of peace and quiet, The Whisky Exchange is just what they need. With a large collection of spirits, liquors, wine and champagne, be sure to find your dad’s favourite drink here while saving up to 50 per cent in the sale. What are you waiting for?

Beer Hawk

Give the gift of beer this Father’s Day with Beer Hawk. We know that dads can be difficult to shop for, so we’ve made it super easy for you and pulled together the ultimate beery gift guide. Whatever his taste, whatever your budget, we have the right beery gift guaranteed to put a smile on his face this Father’s Day. Also receive an extra £5 in credit on any Father’s Day order .

Samsung

Regardless of whether your dad is a tech enthusiast or an IT professional, at Samsung you can find great gifts with unbeatable prices to spoil your dad rotten. Explore their smartphones, tablets, TVs and more while saving with our Samsung discount codes . Give the gift of a home theatre at a fraction of the cost. Plus get a free soundbar worth £499 with selected TVs.

Dell

If your dad needs an update, Dell has stylishly designed laptops, tablets, monitors and other accessories. Regardless of whether he likes gaming or works remotely, here you’ll find the perfect tech present - look no further. For a limited time you can save up to £450 on laptops and PC with our Dell discount code .

FitFlop

Everyone knows no dad outfit is complete without comfy footwear. Discover the high-quality FitFlop sandals, slippers or trainers and order one of these pairs for your dad. Not only do you get free delivery for all orders over £99, but you also get a 20 per cent FitFlop discount if this is your first order.

Buyagift

Give your dad an amazing experience that he’ll never forget this Father’s Day. The two of you can make memories with an enticing driving experience, a getaway or a special dinner. No matter what he prefers, here you’ll find top gifts for dad while grabbing a 22 per cent discount code at Buyagift .

Red Letter Days

Treat dad to a meaningful gift this Father’s Day with a magical experience he can cherish - from short breaks to adventures such as skydiving and flying a helicopter, be sure to spend an unforgettable day with your dad or your grandpa on this special occasion. Take advantage of our Red Letter Days discount code and save 14 per cent on Father’s Day presents.

Portal

Even if you and your dad aren’t spending this day together, there’s always a way to enjoy it together. The Portal devices have smart sound and smart cameras which minimise background noise and adjust the frame when you’re moving, not to mention you can connect them to Watsapp and Alexa as well. Save up to £100 on devices with this Portal offer .

Domestika

Sometimes meaningful presents are not material, but useful courses and a community where your dad can meet like-minded people. With Domestika, he will have front row seats and unlimited access to expert instructors for all fields. Save 75 per cent plus an extra 10 per cent with our exclusive Domestika discount code .

Regatta

For men who enjoy the great outdoors, at Regatta you can find all the necessary essentials. Regardless of whether your dad is into fishing, hiking, cycling and everything in between, here you can find the perfect presents for outdoorsy dads. Save an extra 18 per cent on menswear with our exclusive Regatta discount code .

Gold Standard Nutrition

Gold Standard Nutrition offers the best high protein meals for dads that barely have time for themselves but want to stay fit and healthy. So not only will you get unbeatable prices, but your dad will benefit from convenient meals too as it takes a mere 6 minutes to prepare it. Save £5 if you’re a new customer on your first Gold Standard Nutrition order.

