Wireless earbuds have come a long way since they first launched in 2016. And they’re now a highly coveted piece of tech, with one brand seemingly dominating: Apple.

The giant gave its first generation AirPods an update in 2019 with the latest H1 chip – improving connectivity, battery life, audio performance, and hands-free Siri.

But that’s not all, Apple also introduced an auto-switching feature that means the headphones can automatically detect which device you’re using, an update that seriously levelled them up.

And now Aldi has slashed the price of the second generation earbuds, making them cheaper than at any other retailer.

So, if you’re in need of a new pair of high-quality earbuds, read on for how you can snap them up for cheaper at Aldi.

Apple AirPods 2nd gen: Was £109.99, now £99, Aldi.co.uk

Listen up, Aldi has slashed the price of Apple’s second generation AirPods to less than £100, making them cheaper at the supermarket than any other retailer.

And just because they don’t have the same noise cancellation technology as the AirPods Pro, rest assured “they sound great and fit the ear well, even though there’s no choice of ear-tip sizes”, noted The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan.

While the design remains the same as the previous model, Phelan also said that “there are improved electronics, so you can wake Apple’s virtual assistant with the words ‘Hey, Siri’”, which is particularly nifty.

The case will wirelessly charge the earbuds, which have five hours of battery life. This is currently the cheapest price you can get Apple Airpods for, so we’d recommend snapping them up ASAP.

