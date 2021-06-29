Having a decent laptop is essential – it’s something we’ve all learned over the past year. But devices don’t come cheap. Case in point: Apple’s highly coveted MacBook computers.

Despite being up there as some of the most sought-after devices, their eye-watering price tag, at well over £1,000, can be off-putting. Couple this with the fact that Apple is renowned for not participating in sales events, and you’ve got yourself a hefty outgoing.

But we’ve just spotted that Amazon has slashed the price of the MacBook air by £249, making it less than £1,000 and cheaper than its Prime Day price – which is quite something considering the retailer’s annual sale is known for seriously big savings when it comes to tech.

The laptop boasts Apple’s latest M1 chip at its core, meaning it has strong battery life and powerful performance. What’s more, our expert reviewer at IndyBest claimed it was a stellar device with a “real combination of brains and beauty”.

If you need to upgrade your laptop and want to save money while you do it, read on for how you can secure the MacBook air at its cheaper-than-Prime Day price.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Apple MacBook air: Was £1,249, now £999.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, praised the “real combination of brains and beauty” in this product when it took the top spot in our guide to the best high-end laptops. It’s “remarkably lightweight and slim” – at its thinnest point it’s just 0.41cm thick.

It's the first to use “Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor”, and the chip, the M1, “is breathtakingly fast”, so much so that everything, “from the instant-on display to when you open the laptop’s lid, is amazingly speedy”. As for the keyboard, it’s “dreamy to use” and “responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good”, Phelan said.

What about the software? Well, it’s the latest macOS – which is “bright and appealing while remaining as intuitive and accessible as ever”. Other neat features include a “fingerprint sensor in the power button to make it secure and a huge trackpad”.

The real stand-out though, is the processor. It’s “so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs”. Best of all, the extra power “has not diminished the air’s great battery life”.

With such rave reviews, this device is surely a no-brainer – particularly considering this price is lower than it was on Amazon Prime Day.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on Apple products and other tech offers, try the links below:

Unsure how to choose the right device for you? Read our laptop buying guide

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.