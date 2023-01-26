Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of MTV series Teen Wolf are in for a treat this Friday, as Teen Wolf: The Movie lands in the UK.

The feature-length follow-up arrived in the US today (26 January) but UK fans will have to wait one more day for the film to reach our shores.

Teen Wolf fans will be pleased to see a lot of the original cast return for the movie, including Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale and Crystal Reed as Allison Argent.

Directed by Russell Mulcahy, Teen Wolf: The Movie was written by Jeff Davis, Will Wallace and Joseph P Genier.

Set as a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, the wolves are once again howling in Teen Wolf: The Movie, as they call for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter. Werewolf Scott McCall is tasked with gathering new allies and reunited friends to fight back against a new enemy.

Watch ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ on Paramount Plus

The Teen Wolf series began in 2011 and ran for 100 episodes across six series until it ended in September 2017. Given the half-decade since the show was last broadcast, the movie begins years after the series ended, and with an older cast.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is available exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming platform. This is priced at £6.99 a month in the UK, but there’s also a seven-day free trial for new subscribers — so you can sign up, watch the movie and cancel within a week to avoid paying that £6.99.

If you fancy holding on to your subscription, you’ll find Paramount Plus has 8,000 hours of content to enjoy. This includes Top Gun: Maverick and Jackass Forever, as well as content from CBS, Viacom, Showtime, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

You can also subscribe to Paramount Plus through your Amazon Prime subscription, if you have one, but here it’s also priced at £6.99.

Read more: Paramount Plus guide: How to get it and what’s worth watching

How to get Paramount Plus for free

Good news for Sky TV customers. If you already subscribe to Sky Cinema through Sky Glass, Sky Q or Sky Stream, you’ll receive access to Paramount Plus for free. As a Sky Q user, all you have to do is navigate to Apps, select the Paramount Plus app, click ‘Get Paramount Plus’, and then confirm your selection. Sky Glass and Stream customers should go to My Sky, then click on Sky Shop and select the Paramount Plus app from there.

Buy the Sky Stream box now

Your TV doesn’t support apps? Give it a new lease of life with one of the best streaming devices