Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory, and will give legions of fans of the Harry Potterfranchise a chance to experience wizarding life in an open-world environment for the first time. The game is scheduled to launch on 10 February 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, but the early access period is already open for console gamers and opens at 6pm GMT for PC gamers.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently the bestselling game on Steam and is at the top of Amazon’s charts on PS5 and Xbox Series X/Series S, despite only being available on a pre-order basis. Those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition are currently able to play the game, days before its official release date.

While Hogwarts Legacy has been marred in controversy, with some Potter fans vowing to boycott the game over JK Rowling’s stance on trans rights, Warner Bros. has insisted that she is not involved in the game. Early footage also appears to show the main character meeting a trans character (Three Broomsticks pub owner, Sirona Ryan), though this looks to be a fairly minor role.

Still, it’s expected to be one of the biggest games of the year, currently sitting at an 85 rating on Metacritic. Set a whole century before Harry Potter even stepped a single foot inside Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and several decades before the rise of Lord Voldemort. It sees gamers take the role of a fifth-year student who “holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart”.

Hogwarts Legacy features a star-studded cast, with Simon Pegg voicing headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black and Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper, Game of Thrones) and Amelia Gething (The Amelia Gething Complex) voicing the optional main characters. Luke Youngblood, who played Lee Jordan in the Harry Potter films, will also be returning as a new Ravenclaw character. With the game launching officially in just a few days’ time, this is where you can find the best Hogwarts Legacy deals on all platforms.

When is the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ release date?

There are varying release dates for Hogwarts Legacy depending on the platform of choice. Hogwarts Legacy will officially release on 10 February 2023, but only for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC gamers. Those who pre-order the deluxe or collector’s editions will be able to play the game from 7 February in the early access period – more on that below.

Sadly, due to delays in development, PS4 and Xbox One gamers will have to wait until 4 April to play the game, while Nintendo Switch gamers will have to wait more than five months after the PS5 and Xbox release date to play the game when it launches on 25 July.

What is the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition and collector’s edition?

There are three versions of Hogwarts Legacy available to buy – the standard edition, the deluxe edition and the collector’s edition. The deluxe and collector’s editions come with in-game bonuses and extras, as well as physical items for the collector’s edition.

All players who pre-ordered the standard edition game will be able to obtain an exclusive Onyx Hippogriff upon completing the relevant quest, but the biggest unlockables and DLCs can be found on the deluxe and collector’s editions.

The Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition includes 72 hours early access to the game, starting on 7 February 2023, as well as the “Dark Arts Pack”, which provides access to an exclusive wardrobe via the dark arts cosmetic set, a flying thestral mount players can ride, and access to the dark arts battle arena, where players can test their skills against waves of enemies. PC and Steam gamers have to wait until 6pm GMT to play in the early access period.

The collector’s edition is for die-hard Harry Potter fans, and includes everything from the deluxe edition, the dark arts garrison hat, as well as a physical life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, steel case and an in-game kelpie robe.

If you’re interested in buying physical versions of the Hogwarts Legacy standard edition right now, Hit (formerly Base) and Amazon currently have the best Hogwarts Legacy deals, but the Amazon listings come with extra exclusive Amazon bonuses.

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Xbox deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, Xbox Series X: Was £59.99, now £49.85, Hit.co.uk

(Hit )

Hit currently has the best Hogwarts Legacy deal on the standard edition of the game on Xbox Series X. As stated earlier, all pre-orders come with an in-game Onyx Hippogriff Mount. Most retailers are selling the game for £59.99, so you’re saving more than £10 when you pre-order via Hit.

It’s also worth mentioning that if you pre-order the game from Amazon, you’ll also receive an exclusive Astronomer’s Hat DLC. You won’t get this when pre-ordering from other retailers, though it is a little more expensive (was £64.99, now £57.95, Amazon.co.uk).

ShopTo has the Xbox One version available for the best price (was £59.99, now £47.85, Shopto.net). Amazon and Game are selling it for £54 and above.

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition, Xbox Series X: Was £69.99, now £62.85, Hit.co.uk

(Hit )

Independent games retailer Hit also has the best deal on the deluxe edition of the game on Xbox Series X. You’ll get the game 72 hours early and it comes with an exclusive quest, as well as the Dark Arts Pack – Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena and a Dark Arts Cosmetic Set.

Buy now

(Game)

The Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition is a limited-edition product and is only being sold by Game. Unsurprisingly, there aren’t any deals available on it, but we expect it to sell out ahead of its release. The Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition on the PS5 has already sold out. As well as the Dark Arts Pack, you also get a life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, a steel case and a Kelpie Robe DLC.

You can also pre-order the Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition on Xbox One (£274.99, Game.co.uk), but remember that it won’t be available until April.

Buy now

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ PS5 deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, PS5: Was £59.99, now £49.85, Hit.co.uk

(Hit)

As with the Xbox deals, Hit also has the lowest prices on Hogwarts Legacy for PS5. No extra add-ons with this one, just the game and the free Hippogriff Mount.

If you pre-order the game from Amazon, the retailer will give you an exclusive Astronomer’s Hat, but you will be paying slightly more than at Hit (was £64.99, now £58.95, Amazon.co.uk).

You also get the Astronomer’s Hat DLC if you pre-order the PS4 version from Amazon (was £59.99, now £54.95, Amazon.co.uk). ShopTo is selling the standard edition on the PS4 for £7 less (was £59.99, now £47.85, Shopto.net).

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition, PS5: £74.99, Out of stock

(Currys)

There are no deals on the PS5 version of Hogwarts Legacy, and that’s because it’s sold out everywhere. Currys was the final store selling the game and it has now sold out.

PS4 gamers are in luck, as the Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition is in stock and on sale at Hit (was £69.99, now £58.85, Hit.co.uk). You get all the same exclusive bonuses as the PS5 version.

Buy now for PS4

(Game)

Game is the only retailer selling the collector’s edition of Hogwarts Legacy. The retailer has sold out of the PS5 version, so this one’s for PS4 gamers. Obviously, there are no deals available.

As well as the Dark Arts Pack from the deluxe edition, you also get a life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, a steel case and a Kelpie Robe DLC.

Buy now

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Steam/PC deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, Steam/PC: Was £49.99, now £37.89, Cdkeys.com

(CD Keys)

CDKeys has a massive 25 per cent saving on the Hogwarts Legacy standard edition when you pre-order the game. It’s a Steam digital code, so you won’t get a physical disc to slot into a disc drive but who has one of those these days?

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition: Was £59.99, now £45.59, Cdkeys.com

(CD Keys)

CDKeys also has the best deal on the deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy for PC. It currently has 25 per cent off if you pre-order the game today. Again, it’s a Steam digital download code, but it comes with 72-hours of early access, an exclusive quest and the Dark Arts Pack, which includes the Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena and a Dark Arts Cosmetic Set.

Buy now

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Nintendo Switch deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Hmv.com

(Nintendo)

There are many, many months to wait until Hogwarts Legacy comes to the Nintendo Switch, but if you want to pre-order it now and forget about it until it drops on your doorstep, HMV currently has the best pre-order deal on the standard edition game, saving you £10. You get the game and the free Hippogriff Mount DLC.

You can also pre-order it at Amazon at its full price, but you’ll get an exclusive Astronomer’s Hat from the ecommerce retailer (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition, Nintendo Switch: Was £59.99, now £49.85, Shopto.net

(ShopTo)

ShopTo has the best deal on the Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition on the Nintendo Switch, saving you more than £10 on the regular price. Not many retailers are currently selling the Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition on the Nintendo Switch.

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ storyline and gameplay

In August 2022, we saw a Hogwarts Legacy gameplay trailer from the perspective of a Slytherin student. It showcases some of the darker elements players will encounter, including a closer look at the game’s more-dangerous locales, sinister foes and fearsome magical creatures lurking in the shadows.

It focused on one of Hogwarts Legacy’s optional companion questlines with Sebastian Sallow. The trailer also provided a glimpse at the “Unforgivable Curses” and difficult dilemmas players will face.

As players learn more about the Sallow family’s mystery, and decide whether to engage with, or even embrace, the dark arts, it hints at the possibility of playing as an evil precursor to Voldemort.

