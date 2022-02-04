Xbox stock levels are ramping up at Game and other UK retailers (iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is currently in stock at Game. Read on for more.

Supplies of the Xbox series X are beginning to stabilise as we settle into February, but it still takes some effort and cunning to find a console in stock at a good price. Launched in November 2020, the newest Xbox has been dogged by global supply chain issues and remains consistently out of stock in the UK.

The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easy to find online, but a surge in consumer demand coupled with a shortage of component parts have seen shelves emptied of the more powerful Xbox series X at Game, Very, Argos, Smyths Toys, Asda and Amazon. In recent weeks more consoles have been appearing, but the Xbox still tends to sell out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

