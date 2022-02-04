Aldi’s affordable hot chocolate maker looks just like Hotel Chocolat’s £99 velvetiser

From espresso machines and milk frothers to bean-to-cup appliances, the market demand for barista-quality beverages at home is ever-expanding.

And with coffee shops shut during multiple lockdowns over the last few years, sales of cult-favourite products such as the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser and the Nespresso vertuoplus have soared.

But these coveted products don’t come cheap. Retailing at £99.95, the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser (Hotelchocolat.com) may seem steep, which led to TikTok users raving about a budget Asda dupe (£25, Asda.com) at the end of last year.

Now, Aldi has launched its own hot chocolate maker that rivals the Hotel Chocolat appliance in both looks and function. Costing just £39.99, it makes a coffee-shop quality hot choc at the touch of a button while its frothing and heating capacities also lend it to cappuccinos, lattes, cold brews and milkshakes.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, avoid disappointment and snap it up fast as we predict a sell out.

Aldi ambiano copper hot chocolate maker: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

Hot chocolate aficionados, introducing your new way of making your favourite beverage at home: the Aldi ambiano hot chocolate maker.

Designed with a stirring and frothing whisk, the automatic milk frother heats up to temperatures of 65 celsius, helping you rustle up barista-quality hot chocs. Simply choose your chocolate of choice – whether a powder or grated flats – and pour into the milk before letting the appliance does the hard work for you.

Cleaning is just as easy. Rinse the inside of the main unit with water and if necessary, wipe the inside with a soft cloth or mild detergent. It’s recommended that you clean the lid and whisks in soapy water before rinsing them thoroughly and patting all parts dry.

With the capacity for cold and hot frothing, as well as milk heating, there’s also the ability to make milkshakes or add foamy touches to lattes, cappuccinos or cold brews. And as well as copper, the sleek device is also available in a steel colourway.

Retailing at just £39.99, the Aldi frother will set you back £60 less than the coveted Hotel Chocolat velvetiser, meaning you’ve got no excuse not to snap it up.

