Lego has revealed its latest entry into the Technic range of supercars: The Ferrari Daytona SP3 – a 1:8 scale replica of the rear mid-engine sports car.

The 3,778-piece model includes an eight-speed sequential gearbox and paddle shifters inside its painstakingly recreated cockpit with the Ferrari logo embossed on its steering wheel.

First unveiled by Ferrari in November 2021 for the 2023 model year, the Daytona SP3 is the latest in the “Icona” series of high-performance cars being produced by the Italian manufacturer. And this model is a miniature replica packed full of features.

Flavio Manzoni, Chief Design Officer at Ferrari, said of the new model: “Thanks to this outstanding recreation with Lego elements, Ferrari and Lego fans can now build this car piece-by-piece and feel like they are participants in the assembly process, with the opportunity to display the final model in their own homes, where they will be able to appreciate its beauty”.

The latest in Lego’s ultimate car concept series will be available to purchase in June 2022. To find out more about how to get your hands on the latest set, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3: £349.99, Lego.com – Available 1 June 2022

Price: £349.99

£349.99 Model number: #42143

#42143 Dimensions: H14cm x L59cm x W25cm

H14cm x L59cm x W25cm Number of pieces: 3,778

3,778 Ages: 18+

This fourth addition to the Lego Technic ultimate car concept series measures over 14cm x 59cm x 25cm wide when fully built. Proud owners can get even more immersed with the build by going to the official Lego website for more exclusive content.

A pair of working butterfly doors open to unveil the sleek interior with a perfectly recreated cockpit with the prancing horse logo resplendent on the steering wheel, adding the final touches to this model.

The LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 will be available from 1 June 2022 exclusively from Lego stores globally, then in many retailers worldwide from 1 August 2022.

Available from 1 June 2022

