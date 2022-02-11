The most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day, is almost upon us and while you might have already secured a showstopping present – think sexy lingerie, luxury chocolates and red roses – there’s still the all-important slap-up meal to consider.

Every year, couples across the country scramble to book a table at a fancy restaurant, but if you’re looking to give overpriced set menus a miss (or you’ve left it until the last minute to arrange) why not wine and dine your loved one from the comfort of your own home instead?

All the major supermarkets, including M&S, Tesco and Morrisons, have jumped on the gravy train by offering their own extensive and purse-friendly meal deals for two, meaning you get to skip the crowds and take date night up a notch.

Among the contenders for the best menu of 2022 is Sainsbury’s, which is giving shoppers the chance to pick up a three-course dine-in deal bursting with tasty treats that are enough to make you fall in love all over again.

From how much it costs to what’s included, here’s everything you need to know about the supermarket’s offer.

Sainsbury’s Valentine’s dine in for two: £15, Sainsburys.co.uk

When is Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day meal deal launching?

Sainsbury’s romantic offering launched online and in-stores on Wednesday 9 February, but don’t worry if you’re yet to get hold of yours as there’s still plenty of time.

Unlike most supermarket meal deals, which end on 14 February, Sainsbury’s is running its Valentine’s dinner promotion until 1 March, making it a great option for anyone that’s celebrating later.

How much does it cost?

The supermarket has kept the price of its dine-in deal the same as last year, meaning it will cost you £15 in total – a real bargain when you consider how much grub you’re getting.

What’s included in the deal?

Sainsbury’s is using only its finest range for its meal deal this year – it’s “Taste The Difference” premium products.

There’s an extensive menu on offer, with the choice of six starters and sides, eight mains, nine desserts and six drinks. Starters include an antipasti platter, mussels in white wine, quattro cheese bake and no chicken buffalo wings, which are vegan-friendly. That’s followed by a main of sirloin steak with butter or plant-based burger patties and sides such as triple cooked chips, truffle mash or a vegetable medley.

Finish it all off with a dessert – will you choose a vegan tiramisu, hot chocolate melting puds or a classic cheese assortment? Wash everything down with a bottle of fizz, pecorino white wine or choose between ginger beer or elderflower and raspberry if you’re not a drinker.

