The Playstation 5 has been on sale since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.

With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.

The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.

Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 or Ghostwire: Tokyo, we’ll be sure to include every big PS5 title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022.

We’ll also be including all other cross-platform releases that have a confirmed worldwide release date.

PS5 games released in April 2022

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, 1 April (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, 5 April (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

Lake, 8 April (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Skul the Hero Slayer, 8 April (£24.99, Game.co.uk)

Epic Chef, 12 April (£24.99, Game.co.uk)

MotoGP 22, 21 April (£54.99, Argos.co.uk)

Chernobylite, 22 April (£26.85, Shopto.net)

King Leo, 28 April (£19.99, Game.co.uk)

Recompile, 28 April (£19.99, Game.co.uk)

PS5 games released in May 2022

Sifu: Vengeance Edition, 3 May (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Evil Dead: The Game, 13 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Two Point Campus, 17 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Vampire - The Masquerade: Swansong, 19 May (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

Dolmen, 20 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Sniper Elite 5, 26 May (£54.99, Argos.co.uk)

Kao the Kangaroo, 27 April (£29.99, Game.co.uk)

Snowrunner, 31 May (£34.99, Argos.co.uk)

PS5 games released in June 2022

The Quarry, 10 June (£64.99, Game.co.uk)

Zorro: The Chronicles, 14 June (£34.99, Argos.co.uk)

Aeterna Noctis, 30 June (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

FOBIA - St Dinfna Hotel, 30 June (£24.99, Smythstoys.com)

PS5 games released in July 2022

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie, 8 July (£42.99, Game.co.uk)

PS5 games released in August 2022

Saints Row, 23 August (£59.99, Playstation.com)

PS5 games released in October 2022

Gotham Knights, 25 October (£64.99, Game.co.uk)

Forspoken, 11 October (£64.99. Playstation.com)

