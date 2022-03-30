Update 30 March: The Xbox series X is in stock this morning at Argos, Amazon, Very, Microsoft, Currys, Game, EE and Smyths Toys. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Game, Smyths and Asda.

Following more than a year of shortages, the Xbox series X is now consistently in stock at most of the big electronics retailers in the UK. Argos, which once went months without selling an Xbox, now offers the £449 console with the option of next-day click and collection. The Xbox All Access programme – a pay-as-you-go alternative to paying full price for the console – is also widely available for £28.99 per month.

If you’ve been holding off upgrading your Xbox One, now’s a good time to make the jump to Microsoft’s most advanced Xbox. Not only is Xbox Game Pass swelling with some of the best Xbox games in 2022, but from today fans of Apex Legends fans can dive into the battle royale game’s time-limited Warriors Collection event, which runs until 12 April and reintroduces the hugely popular 9v9 control mode.

The best Xbox deal right now is at Amazon, where you can grab the console with no accessories or add-ons and with 50 percent off gift wrapping (£449.99, Amazon.co.uk). Prime customers can also enjoy free next-day delivery. Bundles usually stick around a little longer than lone consoles, as the increased price deters scalpers, but Amazon’s restock of the basic console has been ongoing for more than a week. The current stock situation is the best we have seen with the Xbox series X for months.

As always the Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£248.39, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox series X has seen the console regularly sell out across the board.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Can you upgrade the Xbox hard drive?

You can upgrade the Xbox series X storage with a simple plug-in accessory. The console comes with 1TB of built-in hard drive space. Some of that storage is taken up by system files, so you actually get a little less space than that.

The Seagate 1TB expansion card (£198, Amazon.co.uk) doubles the capacity of the Xbox series X, leaving you with oodles of room for downloaded games. If the thought of running out of space is keeping you up at night, now’s a good opportunity to pick one up.

With download sizes ballooning and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk) hogging up to 100GB of the Xbox’s built in hard drive, it likely won’t be long until expansion drives are a required accessory.

What is Xbox All Access?

Game, Smyths Toys, and Asda sell the Xbox series X exclusively through the Xbox All Access programme. But what is that exactly?

Xbox All Access is a payment plan that lets you spread the cost of the Xbox series X or Xbox series S over two years. Rather than pay £449 for the console upfront, you pay 24 monthly instalments of £28.99. This includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand, including the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Argos.co.uk). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £10.99 per month.

That works out as £712 worth of stuff for £695, meaning Xbox All Access is pretty good value for money.

The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X

To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television. Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.

If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.

Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?

The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.

If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£54.99, Currys.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

