Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

Chelsea vs Liverpool tips: EFL Cup final predictions with best odds and free bets

Liverpool remain the bookies' favourites in the EFL Cup final but Chelsea may be capable of springing a surprise
Last Updated: 23rd of February 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Pochettino and Klopp
Sign up to our betting newsletter

EFL Cup final tips:

Liverpool can complete the first part of a historic quadruple on Sunday afternoon with victory in the EFL Cup final against an opponent they hammered 4-1 just a few short weeks ago (3pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

Chelsea were no match for the Reds when they met at the end of January, but have shown signs recently of having made the necessary improvements to avoid yet another Wembley loss to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool beat Chelsea in both domestic cup finals in the 2021/22 season, extending the Blues’ losing run in Wembley finals to five matches, while they also got the better of the Londoners in the 2019 Uefa Super Cup.

Football betting sites make them underdogs to snap that losing run against the most successful team in EFL Cup history. 

Chelsea vs Liverpool odds
Best Odds
February 25th | 3:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Chelsea Chelsea
30.77%
21/10
85/40
21/10
9/4
11/5
85/40
Draw
27.78%
13/5
13/5
5/2
13/5
13/5
13/5
Liverpool Liverpool
46.51%
11/10
11/10
23/20
23/20
11/10
11/10
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
59.67%
--
--
--
4/6
--
4/6
Under 2.5
45.87%
--
--
--
23/20
--
6/5
Over 0
61.54%
--
5/8
--
--
--
--
Under 0
48.19%
--
27/25
--
--
--
--
Chelsea 0 Chelsea 0
42.55%
--
5/4
--
--
--
27/20
Liverpool 0 Liverpool 0
62.54%
--
5/9
--
--
--
10/17
Chelsea +0.5 Chelsea +0.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Liverpool -0.5 Liverpool -0.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Chelsea Chelsea
9/4 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
9/4 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
11/5 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
85/40 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
85/40 BetVictor
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
21/10 Spreadex
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
21/10 Betway
Draw
13/5 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
13/5 Spreadex
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
13/5 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
13/5 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/5 Unibet
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
5/2 Betway
Liverpool Liverpool
23/20 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
23/20 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
23/20 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/10 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
11/10 Spreadex
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
11/10 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
11/10 BoyleSports
Over 2.5
4/6 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/6 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/6 Bet365
Under 2.5
6/5 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
6/5 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
23/20 Bet365
Over 0
5/8 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
5/8 BetVictor
Under 0
27/25 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
27/25 BetVictor
Chelsea 0 Chelsea 0
27/20 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
27/20 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
5/4 BetVictor
Liverpool 0 Liverpool 0
10/17 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
10/17 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
5/9 BetVictor
Chelsea +0.5 Chelsea +0.5
--
Liverpool -0.5 Liverpool -0.5
--
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Leicester, Bournemouth, West Ham and Fulham have failed to stop Liverpool’s march to a record-extending 10th League Cup, and they’ll no doubt be desperate to deliver silverware in Klopp’s final season in charge.

But the Merseysiders are limping into this final, beset by injury issues, and may find Mauricio Pochettino’s team a far more formidable challenger.

Chelsea have seen off AFC Wimbledon, Brighton, Blackburn, Newcastle and Middlesbrough to reach the first final of the Todd Boehly era, can they now finish the job?

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Carabao Cup Final - Liverpool v Chelsea - Bet £5 Get £30
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 on Liverpool v Chelsea (odds 2.00+) before 15:00 UK time on 25/02/2024. No cash-out. 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets, which expire in 10 days. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly

Take a chance on Blues ending Wembley woes

Including the Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup, Liverpool have been to nine finals under Klopp, winning five of them. 

But of those five victories, only two have come inside 90 minutes with penalties needed to see off Chelsea on the three occasions the two sides have contested a trophy decider.

Those penalty shootouts only go to highlight how closely matched the two clubs have tended to be during Klopp’s reign. He’s pitted his wits against a lorry load of Chelsea managers and while he enjoyed some initial success in his 23 games against them, Liverpool have won only two of the last 10 meetings.

Seven of those games have ended all square, making the 4-1 victory over Chelsea last month an outlier. The Reds were rampant that night, while the Blues were truly woeful but history tells us the gap between them won’t be so big on Sunday. 

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Carabao Cup Final - Liverpool v Chelsea - Bet £5 Get £30
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 on Liverpool v Chelsea (odds 2.00+) before 15:00 UK time on 25/02/2024. No cash-out. 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets, which expire in 10 days. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly

Liverpool could be missing nearly half their starting line-up from that win too with Alisson, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota recently picking up injuries, while Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are doubts.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Thiago also unavailable, Klopp’s options are limited. He should at least have Mohamed Salah available, even though he sat out Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Luton, a game that may have taken something out of the Reds as they came from behind to beat the Hatters.

In contrast, Chelsea have had over a week to prepare for the final since securing a creditable point in a 1-1 draw at Manchester City

City passed up opportunities to win that game, but it was still a decent showing from Pochettino’s men as they stretched their unbeaten run to three games in all competitions.

It’s perhaps too early to say that we are finally starting to see the best of this expensively assembled Chelsea team, but since losing to Wolves at home, they seem to have stepped it up a notch. 

An improvement in the Blues’ attitude was perhaps all that was missing, given Chelsea’s underlying number suggest they should be far closer to Liverpool in the Premier League table than the current 25-point gap.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Carabao Cup Final - Liverpool v Chelsea - Bet £5 Get £30
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 on Liverpool v Chelsea (odds 2.00+) before 15:00 UK time on 25/02/2024. No cash-out. 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets, which expire in 10 days. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly

Chelsea have the fifth-best expected goals total and expected goals per game figures in the top flight, and in the likes of Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku and Enzo Fernandez, they have big game match-winners in their midst. 

It's players like that against a depleted Liverpool team that could make backing the Blues the value bet for the final.

Chelsea will need something special to inflict what would be Liverpool’s third domestic defeat of the season and backing them in the draw no bet market on gambling sites offers a bit of insurance in case these two can’t be separated after 90 minutes for the fourth final in a row.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Tip 1: Chelsea draw no bet – 11/8 with Unibet

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Carabao Cup Final - Liverpool v Chelsea - Bet £5 Get £30
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 on Liverpool v Chelsea (odds 2.00+) before 15:00 UK time on 25/02/2024. No cash-out. 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets, which expire in 10 days. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly

Diaz a danger to Chelsea

Both finals between these sides in the 21/22 season finished goalless, helping to maintain a recent trend of low-scoring EFL Cup finals. 

Only one of the last five finals has produced over 2.5 goals, but there’s the potential for these two to conjur a little more excitement on this occasion.

There’s no shortage of potential goalscorers when looking at the markets on betting apps, and one name that jumps out is the in-form Luis Diaz. 

The Colombian netted his 10th of the season in the win over Luton and has now had a hand in six goals across his last seven appearances for Liverpool.

He registered a goal and an assist against Chelsea the last time the sides met, while he was also on target in the 1-1 draw between the teams on the opening weekend of the season. 

Given the doubts that hang over Liverpool’s other attacking options and his recent contributions, Diaz looks poised to have a big day at Wembley.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Tip 2: Luis Diaz to score or assist at any time – 6/4 with BetVictor

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Carabao Cup Final - Liverpool v Chelsea - Bet £5 Get £30
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 on Liverpool v Chelsea (odds 2.00+) before 15:00 UK time on 25/02/2024. No cash-out. 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets, which expire in 10 days. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly

Feisty Fernandez can make final impact

Chelsea haven’t had great value for money from their £106.8 million signing Fernandez so far, but there have been a few more positive signs of late.

The Argentine has scored two goals in his last three games, including a stunning free kick against Aston Villa, and there are finally signs of a partnership forming between the energetic midfielder and Moises Caicedo. 

It’s early days in that relationship, but Fernandez has been busier of late and is the kind of player that can raise his game for a final. After all, we are a little over 12 months removed from him winning the World Cup with Argentina.

In that final against France, he put in a massive 10 tackles. He hasn’t got anywhere near that number for Chelsea but he has been getting stuck in a bit more recently, registering at least three tackles in four of his last five league appearances for the Blues.

Fernandez looks like he could be in the thick of the action in Sunday’s final and could go over his tackle line on betting sites, with bet365 going 5/4 he makes three or more challenges.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Tip 3: Enzo Fernandez over 2.5 tackles – 5/4 with bet365

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Carabao Cup Final - Liverpool v Chelsea - Bet £5 Get £30
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 on Liverpool v Chelsea (odds 2.00+) before 15:00 UK time on 25/02/2024. No cash-out. 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets, which expire in 10 days. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly

Get free bets by betting on EFL Cup final

Parimatch are one of the best new betting sites because of their strong welcome offers and new customers can bag £30 in free bets just by betting £5 on the EFL Cup final this Sunday. 

All you have to do is open an account here or click the link below and deposit into your new account. Proceed to place a bet of £5 or more on Chelsea vs Liverpool at odds of evens or greater. 

The qualifying bet must be placed by 3pm on Sunday. Once this bet has been settled, you'll be rewarded with three £10 free bets - one of which will be for any in-play market on Chelsea vs Liverpool. 

The second £10 free bets will be eligible on football accumulators with four or more selections and the final free bet will be valid on any Premier League market, though you won't receive this credit until three days after your qualifying stake has been settled. 

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Carabao Cup Final - Liverpool v Chelsea - Bet £5 Get £30
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 on Liverpool v Chelsea (odds 2.00+) before 15:00 UK time on 25/02/2024. No cash-out. 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets, which expire in 10 days. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.