Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There are a few cult classic beauty buys that we regularly return to, and Olaplex’s shampoo, conditioner and treatment range is at the top of that list when it comes to shopping for haircare.

Since the brand launched in 2014, consumers have continued to be blown away by the bond-building benefits, with products working a treat on dry and weakened tresses.

In a nutshell, the much-loved brand claims to have developed the perfect formula for restoring damaged hair – meaning its collection is pricey.

Of all the at-home essentials to try, the brand’s no.3 hair perfector is a versatile buy said to repair and strengthen the bonds found in hair strands. It can be used weekly, whether you have coloured locks or love using high-heat hair tools.

A tried and tested IndyBest favourite, the good news is this nourishing treatment is currently reduced by almost 50 per cent. If you’re looking to save your barnet and your budget, read on for the full lowdown.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £16.05, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For those who don’t know, Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector is the cult classic brand’s bestseller – and the original at-home treatment.

Created for weekly use on damp locks, it’s designed to strengthen and repair hair strand bonds. Whether your ’do is prone to strand weakness or you have damage from overdoing it with heat styling, this product is said to help with both the look and feel of hair. These are some bold claims, but we’ve tested them first-hand here at IndyBest, with seriously impressive results.

We reviewed the hair perfector as part of a full tried and tested Olaplex product round-up, where our writer rated it a strong 9 out of 10. They said the perfector “worked wonders on split ends and made our hair visibly shinier,” before adding that use alongside the Olaplex No.0 intensive bond-building hair treatment (was £28, now £17.89, Amazon.co.uk) is recommended, for even stronger strands.

Our reviewer underlined the noticeable haircare results Olaplex no.3 delivered, saying they “found it to be a really effective at-home solution”, so much so, they’d go as far as to say it “produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

That’s high praise indeed, making this Olaplex deal even more appealing for our dry strands.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest beauty offers, try the links below:

For more deals, read our guide to the best Black Friday beauty discounts to expect