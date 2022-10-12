Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re now in the final few hours of Amazon Prime Day 2, or the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale as it’s officially known. All the exciting offers end at midnight tonight, and we’re keeping track of savings you won’t want to miss, across everything from tech and TVs to laptops, home appliances and household essentials.

With Black Friday just around the corner, this event bridges the sale gap before the final seasonal savings weekend of the year kicks off and ahead of Christmas deals emerging too.

For those getting extra organised ahead of the festive season, we’ve spotted a few gift ideas such as a ghd set, a Lego bouquet, and a Garmin watch.

Meanwhile, practical picks cover discounted electric blankets, Dettol wipes, a steam cleaner and an air fryer, to name just a few worth exploring.

Speaking of useful purchases, we’ve found over 25 per cent off an IndyBest favourite - The Inkey List oat cleansing balm. Plus, a few others we’ve reviewed in the range are reduced too. Read on for our full findings, and be quick to bag these bargains.

The Inkey List oat cleansing balm: Was £9.99, now £7.44, Amazon.co.uk

(The Inkey List)

Currently reduced by 26 per cent, this is a decent saving if you’re running low on your current cleanser and are looking to stock up without breaking the bank. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive complexions, the gentle cleansing balm removes make-up and won’t strip skin of moisture.

We named the oat cleansing balm the number one top-performing product in our guide to the best Inkey List products - our reviewer awarded it an impressive 10/10 and said: “It helps skin maintain moisture levels while working to dissolve dirt, make-up and everything else that has gathered on your skin throughout the day, without drying out or stripping it.”

They also loved the cleansing balm’s versatility as it “can double up as a face mask – just apply a generous layer onto cleansed skin and leave on for around 10 minutes.” We’re very tempted by this multi-tasking skincare deal.

Our team of bargain-spotting experts has noticed several more The Inkey List products are reduced too and were highly commended in our guide also, including The Inkey List PCA bond repair hair treatment (was £12.99, now £8.80, Amazon.co.uk), The Inkey List omega water cream moisturiser (was £9.99, now £6.37, Amazon.co.uk) and The Inkey List alpha arbutus serum (was £9.99, now £8.49, Amazon.co.uk).

