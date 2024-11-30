Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s Black Friday and the deals are dropping thick and fast, making it a great time to snap up some handy household essentials for less. Of course, we’d all rather be treating ourselves to some of the latest fancy tech, but saving money on the essentials just makes sense.

There’s nothing worse than your phone running out of juice, so one modern essential is the power bank , but a good portable charger can sometimes set you back nearly £40. In my opinion, they are a modern must-have; saving me and my dying phone from countless dull train journeys, crucial power during festivals and lost directions.

Enter, the Anker 325 powercore 20K II power bank. Chosen as our best overall buy in our round-up of the best power banks and portable chargers, it’s a strong, long-lasting device with a huge capacity and long life. Weighing in at 365g, it’s not super cumbersome either making it great for life on the move.

Right now, you can get it for even less, too, as Amazon has reduced the power bank by a generous 33 per cent. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Anker 325 powercore 20K II power bank: Was £49.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Save £13 on the Anker 325 Power Bank ( Amazon )

Bargain hunters can snap up this £13 discount for a limited time, but as Amazon’s prices can fluctuate, we’d recommend you shop quickly to avoid disappointment.

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best power banks and portable chargers, we tested the Anker 325 and found it did the job well, and super fast, with a huge capacity and a slimline design. A basic power bank, it may not have wireless charging or techy updates, but it does what it says on the tin - without running out quickly.

Tech writer, Alex Lee, said: “We managed to eke out enough power for a week-long trip abroad, with this power bank charging up our iPhone 15 pro max and AirPods pro. If you want something you can pack into your backpack or handbag and take on trips, this is the device that will ensure you’ve always got power, no matter the scenario.”

The Anker 325 has a “huge 20,000mAh capacity and USB-C connectivity”, and uses “a regular USB-A connection, and its USB-C port can be used to charge the battery itself, as well as other devices, such as smartphones, tablets and even laptops.”

