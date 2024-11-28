Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gaming Black Friday deals have been cropping up ahead of the big day itself (29 November), with huge discounts on everything from the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles to the latest games, accessories and Game Pass subscriptions.

Sony and Microsoft both kicked off their official Black Friday sales last week, which saw the PlayStation 5 fall to its lowest ever price, as well as discounts on the Xbox Series S console.

Meanwhile, retailers such as Amazon, Currys and Argos have kickstarted their own sales, slashing prices on everything from gaming laptops to headphones and VR headsets.

Follow live: Black Friday 2024 live updates

To help wade through all the Black Friday discounts, I’m rounding up all of the best gaming deals below. I’ve covered the Black Friday sale for years and, as The Independent’s tech critic and resident gaming expert, I can spot a good discount from a dud.

Our dedicated gaming guides will give you more details on various price drops but, for the best gaming discounts this Black Friday, keep scrolling.

Best Black Friday gaming deals

PlayStation 5 (disc edition): Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £277, Amazon.co.uk

Was £309.99, now £277, Amazon.co.uk Meta Quest 3 512GB: Was £619.99, now £468.48, Amazon.co.uk

Was £619.99, now £468.48, Amazon.co.uk PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: Was £62.57, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

PlayStation 5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £659, EE.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The ultra-powerful PS5 Pro launched earlier this month, but EE is already offering the £699.99 console with a £40 discount for Black Friday. Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water.

PlayStation 5 (disc edition): Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The PlayStation 5 is at an all-time low price for Black Friday, so now’s the time to buy before Christmas. This model has the disc drive included so it can read Blu-ray discs, which you’ll need if you own physical movies and games as well as digital ones saved to your PlayStation account.

In my PS5 review, I said the console “boasts lightning-fast load times, next-generation visuals and immersive, haptic feedback. Sony’s behemoth has cemented itself as this generation’s must-have home console.”

PlayStation 5 (digital edition): Was £389.99, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The cheapest PlayStation 5 deal you’ll find this Black Friday is on the all-digital console, which has been slashed to just £309.99. Otherwise identical to the version with a disc drive (was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk), the console is ideal for the increasing number of PlayStation gamers whose collections are entirely stored online. You can choose to upgrade later by buying the disc drive separately (£99, Playstation.com).

Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

There’s £50 off the Xbox Series S in the Black Friday sale. Smaller and less powerful than the top-of-the-line Xbox Series X, the budget-friendly console plays all of the same games as its more advanced sibling – albeit with some of the fancier graphics settings dialled down.

Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £457.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. In my Xbox Series X review, I called it “a thunderously powerful next-generation console with a brilliant games-on-demand service”.

‘Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition’ Xbox One’: Was £19.99, now £13.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

Looking for a new Xbox game to zero in on? Well, you’re in luck, because my favourite Xbox game of all time is currently 30 per cent off for Black Friday. I won’t be the first to tell you the Grand Theft Auto series is an icon in the gaming world, but Grand Theft Auto V is truly a cultural phenomenon. “A giant, detailed and sprawling open world populated by believable characters and dynamic situations, the freeform crime simulator stands head-and-shoulders above others in the genre with brilliant writing and plotting, excellent acting and punchy, interesting missions.” I wrote in my review of the best Xbox games of the year.

‘EA Sports FC 25’: Was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

EA Sports’ FC 25 has delivered the biggest shake-up to the Fifa franchise in years. This isn’t just the same game with players donning new kits. There’s a brand new game mode, a new FC IQ system, new player roles, better tactical options and new game mechanics. If you have yet to grab a copy, swipe it while the Black Friday deals are hot.

‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £37.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

As Black Friday deals get into full swing, Very has knocked £12 off the price of Super Mario Odyssey, which has continued to prove itself as one of the Switch’s best games, with new abilities, different world maps and recognisable faces from the Mario universe. In IndyBest’s review of Nintendo Switch’s best games, Odyssey was named as the best Mario game. “It blends the classic action and mobility of previous Mario titles, such as Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy, with a unique twist that enables Mario to take control of new abilities to explore many of Odyssey’s different worlds, such as New Donk City,” our reviewer said.

Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £277, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch OLED was described as “the best version of the console yet” by our reviewer, who says “the OLED console has a larger and far more vibrant 7in display, boasting deeper blacks and more accurate colour reproduction.” This discount isn’t the cheapest we’ve ever seen the console, but it’s still a decent £40 saving on the RRP.

Nintendo Switch OLED, white: Was £299, now £279.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

If neon blue or neon red are not your colours, Argos is offering a discount on the white version of the Nintendo Switch OLED. After testing the Switch, this model was found to be great for handheld or tabletop gamers, with a larger display and a kickstand that makes the experience of holding your console a whole lot better.

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro gaming headset: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Razer )

I featured the Razer Blackshark V2 pro in my round-up of the best gaming headsets, where I rated it as my top choice for the Xbox Series X, saying it “looks and sounds amazing, is comfortable to wear for long play sessions and is tuned for gaming straight out of the box.” Right now there’s a £20 saving to be had at Amazon.

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PSVR2 is cheaper than ever this Black Friday. As well as unlocking new VR experiences in some games you already own, the virtual reality headset can be used to watch movies on a giant virtual cinema screen and play exclusive games like Horizon Call of the Mountain. I was suitably impressed in my PSV2 review, calling it “one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today. If you own a PS5 and want to tap into the wide and growing library of fascinating VR experiences that already exist, there’s no simpler way to do it.”

Meta Quest 3 512GB: Was £619.99, now £468.48, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Meta )

With the launch of the cheaper Meta Quest 3S for £290, Meta has repriced the existing Meta Quest 3 to make its original (and still best) VR headset more enticing. The 512GB model is the most storage you can get and has come down from £619.99 to £469. It features more sophisticated lenses than those found in the budget Meta Quest 3S, so visuals look a little sharper, and it’s slimmer too. Our Meta Quest 3 review calls it “the VR headset to beat”.

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

Here’s a discount on the official Xbox wireless controller, which is available across most of the colour options, even the sickeningly lurid ‘electric volt’ version. Essential for local multiplayer gaming, an additional Xbox pad can also be used for gaming on PC and Android devices.

PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: Was £62.57, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PS5’s DualSense controller gets a huge discount for Black Friday. The official pad is packed with motion sensors, haptic feedback motors, dynamic triggers and more, making it the only real choice when it comes to PS5 controllers.

Razer Blade 14in gaming laptop: Was £2,349, now £1,899, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery Razer Blade 14 2023 ( Razer )

This laptop has a huge £450 discount this Black Friday. Razer is known for high-end gaming laptops and accessories, and this model is no different. In my review of the best laptops in 2024, I said: “As with most gaming laptops, cramming a top-end GPU into a device this small is like putting a jet engine in a Ford Fiesta, but the Razer blade 14 manages to balance performance and thermal management well, to get the most value out of this expensive little card.”

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK and how long do sales last?

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, that means Black Friday kicks off on Friday 29 November.

The event has blown up in recent years, with many retailers now offering discounts for the entire weekend, culminating in the Cyber Monday sale (2 December), which will be your final chance to score a saving.

Should I wait until Cyber Monday for gaming deals?

While Cyber Monday originally referred to online-only discounts, it’s now simply a chance for brands and retailers to extend their Black Friday sales. The gaming deals you’ll find on Black Friday will likely be just as good on Cyber Monday, so there’s no need to stress too much about which day to shop.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best gaming deals

Our team of shopping experts has been covering the annual Black Friday sale for years. We track prices on the PS5, Xbox, Switch and other gaming deals every day, so we know which deals are worth paying attention to, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust.

As a tech writer at The Independent, I have years of experience when it comes to scouring the internet for great discounts on some of my favourite products. I have tried, tested and reviewed all things gaming, from new Switch games, gaming laptops and Xbox and PlayStation consoles, so I know what is worth snapping up on Black Friday.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the link below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024