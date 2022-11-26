Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

After much anticipation, Black Friday is finally here and now’s the time to bag a serious bargain. Discover deals across all shopping categories, from home appliances, TVs and tech to laptops, fashion and beauty. Here at IndyBest, our shopping team is on hand to help you spot the best savings, and so far we’ve found big-name brands showcasing sale buys, such as Dyson, Apple, Nintendo, Shark, Ninja, Ghd, Le Creuset and Ugg.

You might be on the hunt for a new mattress, fancy picking up a reduced air fryer, or need a coffee machine, while also looking to snap up savings on everyday essentials like dishwasher tablets.

Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 deals

When it comes to purchasing Christmas presents, Molton Brown, The Body Shop and The White Company Black Friday sales are top of our lists – both to treat loved ones and for some self-gifting.

Speaking of which, we’ve spotted some seasonal savings at Uniqlo, to suit the entire family. There’s reductions across menswear, womenswear and kidswear sections, making ideal gifts or cosy winter wardrobe picks.

Read on for our round-up of the best Uniqlo Black Friday sale buys you’ll want to snap up now, from cashmere to designer collaborations.

Uniqlo 100 per cent cashmere knitted beanie: Was £34.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Available in an array of shades including red, beige, green, brown and navy, we particularly like the off-white colour version of this beanie. Made from 100 per cent knitted cashmere, it’s currently reduced by a tenner, meaning the hat costs under £25. Add a bit of luxury to their Christmas stocking for less, as this is a bargain price when it comes to snapping up cashmere. The unisex hat has a simple ribbed trim, and there are matching 100 per cent cashmere gloves too (was £34.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com).

Buy now

Uniqlo fluffy fleece zipped jacket: Was £24.90, now £19.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

There’s £5 off this fluffy fleece, taking the price down to less than £20, which is a brilliant deal for a zip-up jacket. You can select between colours including blue, pink, orange, purple, green and yellow, although the festive red has caught our eye. Available in sizes XXS-XL, the jacket is made from recycled materials, is machine washable and has a zipper pull. We’d pair it with jeans and a jumper for an extra layer of warmth, or wear the fleece over a dress to add Christmas cosiness. Plus, there’s a men’s version too (was £29.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com).

Buy now

Uniqlo JW Anderson flannel checked shirt: Was £34.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Grab a designer shirt deal with this reduced price Uniqlo and JW Anderson collab. There’s red and blue options to choose between, with the cotton shirt featured a contrasting check print. Available in sizes XXS-XXL, we’d team it with a plain white tee or wear the shirt buttoned up for smarter occasions. Either way, the checked design is a failsafe fashion style, which really comes into its own during the holiday season.

Buy now

Uniqlo kids’ denim shirt jacket: Was £29.90, now £19.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Available in dark and light blue denim, this shirt jacket suits kids aged 3-13. The cotton composition comes complete with pockets and popper-fastening buttons, which makes it an ideal buy for layering up or wearing over a simple top. A versatile shirt jacket hybrid, this is a classic kidswear staple currently costing under £20.

Buy now

Uniqlo soft fluffy shorts: Was £19.90, now £12.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

These cute shorts tap into the teddy clothing trend, and are now less than £13. Also available in off-white, brown and blue, we love the dusky pink shade. Shop sizes XXS-XXL, with key features covering an adjustable drawstring waist tie, and tactile-looking fluffy fabric. You could cosy up at bedtime or sport the shorts on holiday or as loungewear.

Buy now

Uniqlo windproof padded coat: Was £109.90, now £69.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

There’s a whopping £40 off this unisex coat, which is windproof, padded and practical for winter. The outer windproof layer is joined by inner padding, and there’s pockets and an integral concealed hood too. Available in brown and olive shades across XXS-3XL, sizes are already selling out, so you’d better be quick to snap up this Black Friday steal.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across beauty and fashion, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less