Black Friday is here at last, with the exciting sales bonanza serving up deals across all shopping categories, from tech, toys and TVs to laptops, gaming, home appliances, fashion and beauty. Big-name brands and retailers are taking part, including Boots, John Lewis, Dyson, Currys, Ugg, The White Company, Apple, Nintendo and many more.

Of course, Amazon is getting in on the Black Friday sales action too, and so far we’ve spotted deals including dishwasher tablet savings, a Hotel Chocolat velvetiser deal and an Echo dot sliced in price.

Whether you’re looking for a new mattress, want an air fryer or fancy shopping for luxury goodies like Molton Brown bath and body buys, our expert shopping team is here to help with all the best Black Friday deals.

Dehumidifiers are a popular purchase as we head into winter, for combating damp. They remove excess winter in the air and lower humidity levels, and help get rid of allergens, mould, damp and pollutants. They’re also an economical way of helping to air dry laundry, and are cost-efficient.

So we were very keen to spot a compact mini dehumidifier deal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, and because of its portable size, this model is estimated to have a particularly low running cost. Read on for everything we know about this savvy purchase.

Pro Breeze compact and portable mini air dehumidifier: Was £39.99, now £32.74, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a dehumidifier but don’t have lots of storage space, this compact model is at good option since it measures only 7.1cm x 15cm x 21.6cm. Currently reduced by nearly 20 per cent, it has an 0.5L water tank capacity and is described by the brand as being “ultra quiet”. Plus, by removing mould spores and dust from the air, a dehumidifier can help if you have allergies. Meanwhile, the portable product removes up to 250ml of moisture per day. We haven’t tested this model but can see why it may be a popular choice.

Whether you pop it in a cupboard, on your desk, in the kitchen, bathroom or any other living space, the compact size also makes the dehumidifier super energy efficient. In fact, Amazon estimates the running cost could be as little as 1p per hour (although we have not used the appliance so cannot verify this).

Buy now

