Few toys are as recognisable as Lego. Both fun and educational, it’s no surprise that the coloured building blocks are much-loved by children, parents and teachers alike.

And with Black Friday coming up on 26 November, just in time for Christmas, the perfect present may get even better with potential savings from all our favourite toy retailers, including Argos, Amazon, Hamleys and more.

Father Christmas, if you’re reading this, please take note.

In even better news, the brand is having a sustainability overhaul, having pledged to make all packaging and bricks using sustainable materials, whether plant-based or recycled, by 2030.

So, whether you’re looking to construct the Colosseum, build a bonsai, or buy baby’s first Lego set, then be sure to use our handy guide for all the best tips and tricks on getting your Lego for less this Black Friday.

Will there be Lego deals on Black Friday 2021?

As one of the UK’s most popular toy brands, with hundreds of different sets, bricks, characters, and more, we’re sure we’ll be seeing discounts across Lego this Black Friday.

Third-party retailers including Amazon, Argos, Hamleys, John Lewis & Partners and Very are all predicted to discount heavily over the Black Friday weekend. And with 285 Lego branded products on Very, 287 on Argos and hundreds more on Amazon, we’re presuming a good chunk of these will be featured in the seasonal sale.

When will Black Friday Lego deals start?

Black Friday kicks off on 26 November and usually lasts until Cyber Monday on 29 November, with some retailers offering discounts for the whole week before or after.

But on Lego’s dedicated Black Friday page it outlines that a VIP weekend will be taking place a whole week before Black Friday, on 20 and 21 November, with gifts, offers and more set to be revealed on 15 November.

To become a Lego VIP, you need to first create a Lego account and then sign up. If you want to be the first to hear of any offers, be sure to tick the “receive notifications” box.

But if you can’t wait until then, there are some great offers to be had on Lego right now.

Argos is currently offering 20 per cent off selected sets, including the Lego city community town centre building (£72, Argos.co.uk), featured in our best kids’ Lego sets round-up. Very has discounted a huge 85 Lego products, with the Lego technic 42083 Bugatti chiron car seeing an £80 reduction (£249.99, Very.co.uk) and the Lego Harry Potter 75969 Hogwarts astronomy tower with 8 minifigures reduced by £18 (£71.99, Very.co.uk), which featured in our round-up of the best kids’ Lego sets, where out reviewer said: “It’s a satisfying and quick build – we managed it in a couple of afternoons”. And went on to add that it was “visually striking”, too.

And Asda, as part of the “big toy rollback”, has reduced the Lego city fire command unit building set 60282 down from £49.97 to £37 (Asda.com). There’s also the Lego city community town centre building set 60292, which is down to £67 (Asda.com) – that’s an even lower price than at Argos.

How much will Lego cost on Black Friday?

Lego ranges in price anywhere from a couple of pennies for one brick to upwards of £600 on the Lego website. The number of pieces, age range and whether the set is collectable or not all contribute to the varying prices.

So, predicting the discounts over the Black Friday weekend is near impossible. But we’ve outlined a few of the best bargains from last year below, just to give an idea of what we could see again.

Thanks to Lego being such an in-demand brand, with a large range of stockists, the best Black Friday deal is still to play for.

Online giant Amazon can usually be relied upon for some great Black Friday discounts along with Argos, Very, and John Lewis & Partners. But don’t forget to check Asda, Hamleys, The Entertainer and Lego’s own website for more potential bargains.

What were the best Black Friday Lego deals last year?

Lego deals featured heavily last Black Friday, with savings spotted at some of our favourite retailers. Lego offered 20 per cent off selected sets on its own website.

At Argos there was an impressive 30 per cent off the Harry Potter Hogwarts clock tower (£85, Argos.co.uk), while at Very there was a £37 saving on the Lego city workshop (£89.99, Very.co.uk).

Smyths toystore brought the Lego Disney Princess Rapunzel’s tower price down by more than £10, and the retailer seems to have done it again in a pre-Black Friday deal running right now (£42.99, Smythstoys.com).

