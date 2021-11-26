According to the British Coffee Association, around 80 per cent of UK households buy instant coffee for in-home consumption, proving tea isn’t the only hot drink we Britons are partial to.

And while instant coffee can be great, a countertop coffee machine can be a well-worth the investment for anyone who loves a barista-made cup of joe.

Usually these bits of kit can be pretty pricey, but with Black Friday here there are great bargains across some of our favourite brands including Bosch, Gaggia, Smeg and more.

With major retailers such as Amazon, Argos, and John Lewis & Partners offering big discounts across the last weekend in November, you’ll be enjoying an espresso or cupping a cappuccino without a visit to your local cafe if you manage to grab a deal during the event.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be keeping tabs on deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them. For all the best hints, tips, and secrets to getting yourself a cost-saving coffee machine, carry on and read our handy guide below.

Nespresso creatista pro SNE900BSS coffee machine by Sage: Was £679, now £499.95, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

The only thing hotter than coffee right now is this deluxe appliance. With almost £180 off and Nespresso products selling out fast at John Lewis & Partners, now could be the best time to invest in the cafe-quality coffee machine. Sage claims it can whip up two cappuccinos in 65 seconds, while the fully-automated steam wand means you can perfect your latte art at home. In our review of another Nespresso machine, our tester loved how quiet it was. Since this model is a quiet mark-awarded product, we think it’ll be just as good. Another thing we love about Nespresso machines is how easy to use they are – and this one is no exception. Adjusting the coffee volume, milk texture or temperature seems like a simple task with the creatista pro.

Buy now

Sage barista express espresso machine: Was £599.99, now £417.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all coffee lovers! You can now snap up this high-tech espresso machine for a fraction of the normal price. Designed to create delicious coffee from bean to cup, the machine comes with a built-in grinder and interchangeable filters. It also uses digital temperature-control technology to precisely gauge the temperature of your water, ensuring your espresso tastes great every time. Plus, it has a micro-foam steam wand, which you can use to master latte art (or at least try to).

Buy now

Nespresso by Magimix vertuo plus M600 coffee machine: Was £179, now £59, Currys.co.uk

(Nespresso)

With so many options for pod coffee machines on the market, with some costing upwards of £400, it can be hard to know which one to choose. But we here at IndyBest are big fans of Nespresso, especially this vertuo plus model, which currently has more than 60 per cent off. In our review of the appliance, our tester said it “fires on all cylinders”, adding that the coffee it made was “perfect every time”.

Buy now

Melitta F630-102 bean to cup coffee maker: Was £899, now £449, Argos.co.uk

(Melitta)

This top-of-the-range coffee maker from Melitta can now be picked up for the same price as a far inferior machine. Beyond the standard espresso and americano settings, the F630 can make cafe-quality cappuccinos, froth and all. We’re big fans of Melitta, and included another of its machines in our round-up of the best bean to cup coffee makers.

Buy now

De’Longhi EC230 espresso coffee machine: Was £104.99, now £69.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This clever espresso machine promises to make you an exceptional coffee every time. While we haven’t tested this particular model, the De’Longhi dinamica plus certainly impressed in our reviewer of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. Of course, it was on the pricier end of the spectrum, so we’re not expecting this purse-friendly option to have all the same bells and whistles. However, it does still claim to be able to make all your coffee shop favourites and includes a milk-steaming wand.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus XN903840: Was £189.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Getting your caffeine fix has never been simpler, or cheaper, than with the Nespresso vertuo plus. From just one machine you will have a choice of five different cup sizes – ranging from espresso to alto – as well as three different capsule sizes, from small to large. We loved a similar model of Nespresso machine so much that it took one of the top spots in our round-up of the best pod coffee machines, where our tester said it was “incredibly easy to use” and that “a lovely smooth crema wasn’t just confined to the single and double espresso but was even waiting for us atop the huge (414ml) alto drink that the machine produced”.

Buy now

