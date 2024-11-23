Heat your home for less with this Black Friday electric heater deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With temperatures continuing to drop across the country, and winter in full swing, many of us are feeling the chill. Things are set to get even colder with weather forecasts suggesting that heavy snow could be on the horizon, but now you can stay toasty indoors with a great saving on this tried and tested Duux threesixty smart ceramic heater from Very.

It’s no secret that energy bills have soared over recent years, and many want to avoid turning on the central heating wherever possible, for fear of a large winter bill. Electric heaters are known for doing a fantastic job at heating the space you’re in, doing so in a quicker and cheaper fashion than if you were heating the whole house. Because of their portability and low running costs, electric heaters are essential for home workers, those looking to cut down on energy costs and those wanting to cosy up for Christmas.

If you’re looking for a super-fast and effective heater, the Duux smart model could be the one for you. Plus it currently has a generous £30 off. Here’s everything you need to know about the IndyBest-approved heater, including how to snap it up at a discounted price.

Duux threesixty smart ceramic heater: Was £119.99, now £88.95, Amazon.co.uk

Duux

Taking the top spot in our review of the best electric heaters, the Duux threesixty smart ceramic heater is loved for its ability to heat rooms up to 30 sqm, and do it twice as fast as traditional heaters. Our tester loved the look of the heater, noting its smooth and sleek appearance that blends in with any room it's placed in. The heater can be operated using its buttons, but our tester preferred to sync it to the mobile Duux app. Using the app, you can control your smart heater from the comfort of your desk, sofa, or even when you're in another room or out of the house, to get the space warm, ready for your arrival.

Our tester was impressed by the device’s ability to heat up the whole room, rather than just make a small space particularly hot, with an output of 1800W, despite having a small diameter of only 22cm. “We found that the air outlet on the top of the unit was able to distribute heat evenly, rather than just directly ahead of it, and it was powerful enough to warm up a room of 30sqm,” they noted. The heater also has a safety function that switches off, should it fall over, and a safety switch at the bottom, so it's safe to use around children and pets, and will also switch off if it begins to overheat. With a great saving of £30 right now, this is the perfect time to order a portable heater – trust us.

