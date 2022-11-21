Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here’s a Black Friday deal that sees the Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker with a decent reduction.

The discount is part of Amazon’s sale, and applies to all three colour options for the charge 5. These include graphite/black, white/soft gold, and steel blue/platinum. All are in stock right now and available for free next-day delivery for those with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Black Friday doesn’t officially land until 25 November this year, but we’ve seen a huge range of retailers cut their prices already. Some even rolled out the discounts at the start of November, and we expect to see the deals continue throughout this week, and into Cyber Monday (28 November).

Almost everyone takes part in Black Friday, from brands such as Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ninja, Meta, Tefal and Shark, to retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners.

Continue reading this article to learn more about how to save 42 per cent on the Fitbit charge 5.

Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit)

Available in three different colours, the Fitbit charge 5 only arrived in September 2021, so we’re pleased to see it discounted by so much for Black Friday this year. The fitness tracker has a 1.04in colour display mounted in a steel body and fitted to a rubber strap. Fitbit claims up to seven days of battery life, and the device is water-resistant to 50m.

With built-in GPS, the charge 5 can be used to track daily steps, activity and running, plus there are 20 different exercise modes, exercise reminders, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

Other features include an ECG app, a health metrics dashboard that includes SpO2 (blood oxygen level), heart-rate variability, skin temperature and menstrual health tracking. Small and large size straps are included in the box.

Although intended for adults too, we included the charge 5 in our round-up of the best Fitbit devices for kids and teenagers, with it being named the best for “wellness on a budget”. Our reviewer gave it a score of 9/10 and said: “This is an excellent fitness tracker that improves on the ace 3 (£49, Currys.co.uk) and the charge 4 (£99: Very.co.uk), and even steals a few of the best features from the sense – just with a more reasonable price tag, and without the ability to take calls.”

