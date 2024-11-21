I’m a fitness writer and this Fitbit Black Friday deal is one I’d buy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The world of wearable tech can be overwhelming, to say the least. There are tons of devices to choose from and all offer quite different features. Some are incredibly high tech, not to mention expensive. However, some are pleasantly pared back and easy to use. A great example of a simple fitness tracker that delivers results without the bells and whistles is the Fitbit.

Considered the OG of the fitness tracking world, the Fitbit is a straightforward wearable for your wrist that comes with an app subscription. In the app you can track different types of exercise and basic biometrics for a no-frills approach.

There are some significant savings to be made on Fitbit fitness trackers this Black Friday, and they make ideal gifts for first-time users. However, you need to tread carefully if you’re planning to make a savvy purchase.

In my opinion, if you want a no-nonsense fitness tracker to help hit your health goals, the best deal going is the Fitbit inspire 3, which is down from £84.99 to £58.99 on Amazon. Not only is it an affordable option, particularly when compared to the Apple and Garmin smartwatches, it also outperforms its modest price tag with a decent offering of features. For this reason, it’s earned a spot in The Independent’s round up of the best fitness trackers.

Our expert tester described the inspire 3 as, “Fitbit’s most basic, uncomplicated fitness tracker, and it’s a delight to use if you’re just getting started on your fitness journey.”

Fitbit inspire 3: Was £84.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Fitbit inspire 3 ( Google )

The Fitbit inspire 3 nails the basics when it comes to what I look for in a fitness tracker. It can record a wide range of sports, offers automatic sleep tracking, keeps an eye on your heart rate 24/7, and provides more advanced Fitbit features such as daily readiness and stress management scores.

It also comes with a six-month membership to Fitbit Premium, allowing you to access extra metrics and features. This is a decent portfolio for a band that costs less than £60 in the Black Friday sale.

Our tester said: “It can track 20 different sports, as well as offering a step count, showing heart rate, calories and steps from the wrist. The colour OLED display is easy to read even in direct sunlight or underwater, and as it has a waterproof screen, we enjoyed taking it swimming.”

The soft flexible wristband comes in three colours and the whole device is lightweight and comfortable to wear. You’ll also get up to 10 days of battery life out of it, which is far more than most of the premium wearables currently offer.

If you’re after a great fitness tracker to keep tabs on your step count, activity levels and other health stats, Fitbit’s fitness trackers are always a solid option at a very reasonable price and my personal favourite remains the inspire 3.

