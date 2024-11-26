Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Life is busy, really busy, and finding time to exercise can be tricky. That’s why, as a fitness writer, I like providing time-savvy alternatives to the gym.

Rucking (that is, walking with a weighted backpack) is one of my favourite hacks for this. It upgrades a regular stroll into a workout without any extra time commitment, making it easier to squeeze into a hectic schedule – something I found especially handy when I tried walking 10,000 steps a day with a weighted backpack for a week. You can even use the bag for strength training exercises as part of a rucking workout for bonus efficiency points.

The only problem with this is that specialist rucking backpacks rarely come cheap. Beginners can just use a regular rucksack and chuck a few heavy household items in there, but people wanting to progress their weighted walks will want a custom-built bag strong enough to support several weight plates and distribute weight evenly.

To help you start rucking for less, GoRuck (the brand behind my favourite rucksack) has launched a Black Friday sale which knocks up to 50 per cent off its products. The bags still aren’t cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but I think a quality rucksack is a worthy investment if you resolve to use it regularly.

Read on for my top picks from the sale including weight plates, the best bags and my favourite backpack – The GR 2.

GoRuck GR2 40L: Was £375, now £285, Goruck.eu

open image in gallery GoRuck GR2 40L ( GoRuck )

This is the bag I used for my 10,000 steps a day challenge, and it performed admirably. I was easily able to carry 35kg, with the extra padded straps and back allowing me to rack up miles in comfort. I also liked the inclusion of an inner sleeve inside for weight plates. This ensured the plates didn’t move around while I was walking, and held them higher on my back for better weight distribution. Beyond this, there are plenty of pockets for all your essentials, the bag opens up flat for easy access to all areas, and it feels pretty indestructable too – the brand is so confident in its robustness that it offers a lifetime guarantee.

GoRuck rucker 4.0 20L: Was £245, now £170, Goruck.eu

open image in gallery GoRuck rucker 4.0 20L ( GoRuck )

If you want something slightly cheaper, the rucker 4.0 is the next step down. Where the GR2 is designed as a versatile travel bag with plenty of compartments as well as strong weight-carrying credentials, this model is primarily made for rucking. There’s an adjustable sternum strap for a snug fit, and four padded handles on the top, bottopm and both sides so you can carry it in a range of ways during a workout. But it still has a 20L capacity, if you did want to repurpose it as a backpack every once in a while.

GoRuck bullet ruck laptop 16L: Was £225, now £115, Goruck.eu

open image in gallery GoRuck bullet laptop ( GoRuck )

This is the cheapest rucksack you’re going to get from GoRuck, and at almost half-price, I think it’s a deal worth considering. It’s intended to be an everyday bag, with a 16L capacity, laptop compartment and waterproof fabric build. But you can also slip a weight plate in there, with the padded back panel providing additional lumbar support. Ideal if you want one bag for your commutes, your workouts and more.

GoRuck plate carrier 3.0: Was £110, now £82, GoRuck.eu

open image in gallery GoRuck plate carrier 3.0 ( GoRuck )

While the bullet ruck above is the cheapest GoRuck rucksack you’ll find, this is the brand’s cheapest pathway into walking with weights. The plate carrier has just enough space for a single weight plate, as well as a padded back and straps for comfort, and a sternum strap to keep it secure. GoRuck also reckons the non-abrasive fabric it’s made from can be worn shirtless with no friction burn, although I’m yet to test this claim. If it does deliver on this promise, it’s certainly a worthwhile investment for warm weather walks.

Ruck plate 13.6kg: Was £115, now £80, Goruck.eu

open image in gallery Ruck plate 13.6kg ( GoRuck )

If you’re not looking to run with your ruck or tackle all-terrain hikes, you can replace the lighter plates with items from around the house like filled water bottles and books, saving yourself a bit of money in the process. But if you want to test yourself by going a bit heavier, the practical shape and more comfortable positioning of a weight plate in your ruck might be worth investing in. You can now save £35 on this 13.6kg plate (the numbers are slightly obscure because they’re translated from pounds) in the Black Friday sale.

