Black Friday is now just right around the corner and it’s your last chance before christmas to grab a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and toys.

While the shopping event used to be a one-day bonanza, it has since grown into a month-long affair. And this year we’ve already seen a number of retailers, including Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Boots, begin their Black Friday discounts.

Following suit is Gymshark, which has launched its Black Friday sale today (17 November) – a little over a week before the official day itself.

From gym leggings to sports bras, accessories to outerwear, a whole range of Gymshark goodies will feature in this year’s sale. And, yes, the sale will span across both menswear and womenswear. Keyboards at the ready, folks.

Whether you’re looking to shop your favourites at a discount or are simply trying to get ahead of your gift buying for the festive season, you won’t want to miss out. We’ve rounded up some of the impressive discounts that are available to shop now.

The best early Black Friday Gymshark deals 2022

Flex sports long-sleeve crop top in black: Was £35, now £14, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Workout easily and sweat-free with this seamless long-sleeve crop top from Gymshark. Made with sweat-wicking fabric and contouring to your body, it will move with you, no matter how tough your gym routine.

With a cropped fit and round neckline, this top features a cut-out back and thumb holes to the cuffs, as well. This is one of the brand’s best deals this Black Friday, with 60 per cent off the original price.

Vital seamless leggings in maroon: Was £45, now £27, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Constructed with sweat-wicking fabric and seamless contours, these gym leggings are designed to support you during your workout – as well as being a stylish addition to your gym kit. At almost half price, it would be rude not to.

Flattering with their high-waisted fit and ribbed waistband, these leggings are made with dope dyeing technology – which uses less water and energy, as well as fewer chemicals – as part of Gymshark’s sustainability strategy.

Ruched sports bra in black: Was £28, now £22.40, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Said to feature comfortable cups and supportive straps, this sports bra promises to be lightweight and breathable – making it the perfect workout partner. Whether you wish to layer under a top or wear it alone, this medium-support bra has got your back.

It’s stylish too – the straps cross over on the back to mesh detail. With 20 per cent off, it’s on the lower end of Gymshark’s Black Friday discount deals, but it’s still worth snapping up while it’s on offer.

Vital light seamless T-shirt: Was £25, now £10, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

This is an absolute steal at 60 per cent off in the Gymshark menswear sale. Designed to maximise performance, this T-shirt claims to keep you cool and dry as you work out.

Along with its lightweight and breathable design, plus the sweat-wicking technology, this workout top also features set-in sleeves, a straight hem and a crew neck.

Recess hoodie in green: Was £45, now £27, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Fitness gear also includes what you wear en route to and from your workout, and this green hooded jumper from Gymshark is perfect for the colder months.

Featuring a drawcord hood, ribbed hem and cuffs, as well as a kangaroo pocket at the front, this is the perfect post-gym accessory. At 40 per cent off, it’s quite a stylish save too.

Speed evolve 5in shorts in black: Was £32 now £22.40, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

These shorts are pretty nifty, made with lightweight materials that are said to keep you cool and dry as you work out. Slim-fit in design and with a 5in in-seam, it’s worth adding these to your basket this Black Friday.

Featuring an adjustable drawcord at the waistband and a ventilation panel at the back, there are also convenient side zip pockets.

Bold barrel bag in blue: Was £30, now £15, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Black Friday isn’t just for updating your gym wardrobe – Gymshark has offers on accessories and equipment too. This blue barrel bag is durable, practical and striking in design. Plus, it’s half price in the sale.

With one-entry main body, it also has pockets and compartments for practicality, such as the mesh shoe tunnel and an internal velcro pocket. Carry it in three different ways for ease en route to hitting the weights.

23kg to 54kg resistance band in black: Was: £15, now £7.50, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

If you’ve got your gym kit sorted but are shy of a few weights and other equipment, these resistance bands could be the perfect purchase for you. Whether you want to tie it round a pull-up bar to assist you lifting yourself or simply use them to add resistance to your floor workouts, get them at half price in the Black Friday sale.

It’s one per pack and the band is rubberised, not material, so bear that in mind, but it’s a great choice for home workouts or if you’re a beginner looking to up your gym game.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday always takes place the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday. This falls on the final Thursday of November, which means, this year, Black Friday falls on 25 November. But the sales event now continues across the whole weekend, until (Cyber) Monday. However, in recent years, shops have started their sales, particularly online, earlier each time.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

The Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday – named as such because, originally, it was the online equivalent of the sales event. However, it now simply marks the last day of the sale event and will take place this year on Monday 28 November.

When will Gymshark’s Black Friday sale start?

Gymshark launched its Black Friday sale at 4pm on 17 November, just over a week before the big day itself. Deals went live across selected lines, with shoppers able to nab themselves up to 60 per cent off.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some discounted gym gear or you want to bag a bargain before Christmas, the Gymshark sale is the place for you.

