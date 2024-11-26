Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It is officially Black Friday week, meaning many brands and retailers, including the likes of Amazon, Apple and Argos, have started their mammoth sales. And if your cookware could do with a freshen-up, you won’t want to miss the epic deals from kitchenware brand, Le Creuset.

The classic designs, which have become staples in kitchens across the world, are currently up to 50 per cent off, with great deals on kitchenware sets, signature casserole dishes and rainbow-coloured mugs. Thanks to the brand’s cult status, which is instantly recognisable thanks to its three-ring patterning and enduring character, Le Creuset sets also make wonderful gifts – perfect for Christmas shoppers this time of year.

Many of Le Creuset’s bestselling products are also discounted at third-party retailers, with Harts of Stur and Amazon cutting the prices of the brand’s mugs, baking dishes and more.

So that you can bag the best deals on Le Creuset this Black Friday, I’ve sifted through the discounts out there to bring you my top, unmissable picks. But be quick, these savings won’t hang around for long.

Le Creuset stoneware heritage rectangular dish: Was £40, now £20, Lecreuset.co.uk

Le Creuset has just cut the price of its stoneware heritage rectangular dish in sage. Thanks to its shape, it's a versatile cooking essential, giving you a great tray for marinating your meats, baking, roasting the most crispy roasties on a Sunday and serving to the table. Currently, the 1.1l model is half price, at just £20.

Le Creuset stoneware espresso mug: Was £15, now £7, Lecreuset.co.uk

If you've always fancied dipping your toes into the world of Le Creuset but are not quite ready to shell out the big bucks on a full dinner set, score a great bargain on this mini mug. In the Marseille hue, you can inject some colour into dull grey mornings by enjoying your wake-up espresso in style. Plus, your coffee will stay piping hot for longer thanks to the stoneware composition.

Le Creuset signature cast iron 2 piece, 22cm casserole and 25cm grill: Was £354, now £209.95, Hartsofstur.com

Available in four colourways – satin black, meringue, classic cerise and this fiery volcanic orange, you can now be the proud owner of two signature Le Creuset pieces, courtesy of an unmissable deal from Harts of Stur. Your set will contain a signature 22cm round casserole pot and a 25cm round grill, so you've got all you need to cook almost anything. Crafted from cast iron and with an enamelled finish, both the casserole and grill pieces are designed to retain heat, keeping your food warm for longer.

Le Creuset stoneware set of 4 mugs: Was £62, now £31, Lecreuset.co.uk

Every good kitchen needs a great set of mugs, and if you’re tired of handing your guests their tea in the odds and ends that have stood the test of time, now is the time to invest in a beautiful set. Discounted by 50 per cent this Black Friday, you can get four matching stoneware mugs for just £31. The discount is offered on both cerise and meringue colourways, ensuring that there is an option for colour lovers and minimalists alike.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish with lid: Was £239, now £168.75, Amazon.co.uk

This Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the prices of most Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron casserole dishes, including this bamboo green option. While my favourite shell pink colourway doesn't feature (sob), there are so many options for all kitchens in this great deal. From azure blue and volcanic orange to nectar yellow and flint black, the rainbow dishes are so beautiful that it’s tricky to just buy one.

Le Creuset stoneware 12-piece dinnerware set: Was £248, now £149, Lecreuset.co.uk

Transform your dinnerware cupboard this Black Friday with a hefty discount from Le Creuset. The 12-piece set is discounted by nearly 40 per cent and contains four dinner plates, side plates and cereal bowls. With a scratch-resistant glaze, you'll never have to worry about cutlery marks damaging your beloved Le Creuset set, which is also thermo-resistant from -23C to 260C.

Le Creuset stoneware rainbow coffee mugs: Was £85, now £63.75, Amazon.co.uk

Utterly joyful, this set of six stoneware mugs brings a rainbow of colour to any kitchen. The set features cerise, volcanic, teal, ultraviolet, soleil and palm-coloured mugs, which are some of the most popular colourways from the brand. The mugs are presented in a gift box and make a beautiful present, or a treat for yourself.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, that means the sale event officially begins on Friday 29 November. While it began as a one-day event, Black Friday now lasts a lot longer, with many retailers beginning their deals early in November. Most retailers will continue to offer deals through the weekend and conclude their sale on Cyber Monday, 2 December.

