Black Friday has become the biggest shopping event of the year, with discounts across sportswear, beauty, toys, home appliances and more, getting bigger and better each year.

Most high street retailers throw their hats into the ring, inlcuding Argos, John Lewis & Partners, and Boots. Shoppers are eagerly awaiting news of their favourite store in relation to Black Friday, and family favourite fashion and homewear retailer, Matalan, will be at the top of many lists.

The last Friday in November now marks the start of the Black Friday bonanza, and while it was once a one-day affair in America to spike sales the day after Thanksgiving, it's now a global craze and usually lasts at least four days, from the Friday to Cyber Monday. However, many retailers, like Amazon, kickstart their discounts weeks if not months early, and this year the giant retailer begun its early offering on 8 November.

So get prepared if you need to stock up on your Christmas wrap and festive bedspreads, or perhaps fancy shopping one of the many brands that Matalan stocks – Disney, Regatta or Silentnight.

We’ll bring you the greatest Matalan deals for Black Friday amongst other high street giants, so that you can shop the best of the sale with ease.

For in-store and online shoppers alike, here’s what we know about Matalan’s Black Friday sale so far.

Does Matalan take part in Black Friday?

In short, yes, Matalan does offer discount on Black Friday sale events. Engaging in the once US-only shopping extravaganza, Matalan slash prices for shoppers, making its prices even more affordable.

Each year the high street chain has released a batch of huge discounts across all departments. Last year, the discounts started on the Monday before before Black Friday, so eager shoppers were able to shop the discounts a whole four days before the big day.

Does Matalan take part in Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is usually the last day of sales following on from the huge Black Friday weekend. Last year, Matalan continued its Black Friday discount right through until Cyber Monday, ending at midnight. But, if you plan on bagging some Christmas gifts that your children have their heart set on, or a coat you’ve been meaning to buy for a while, it would be wise to shop the sale as early as you can as many products will likely end up out of stock.

That being said, often brands will end their discount period with even bigger offers on Cyber Monday, saving the best until last. So there’s usually still time to get in on the sale action if you’d somehow forgotten it was happening until then.

How much is Matalan’s Black Friday discount?

Last year there were reductions of up to 50 per cent off both men's and womenswear, as well as discounted items in home and kidswear. In 2019, the discount was an impressive 50 per cent off every single item right across the store.

So, while we don’t know the exact deals that will be on offer, last years’ discounts suggest that shoppers will be in for a real treat.

When is Matalan’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

There’s not been any news on an official date yet, but shoppers should be ready to go from the beginning of Black Friday week, as last year’s discount started four days before Black Friday, on Monday. The sale usually lasts until Cyber Monday, so there will be plenty of time to stock up on Christmas Eve pyjamas, or even some new luggage for a winter getaway.

What was in Matalan’s Black Friday sale last year?

Discounts were available right throughout the store in 2020, and gave families the perfect opportunity to purchase Christmas jumpers, sparkly outfits for party season and plenty of toys for the children. So whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a gift to place under the tree, you’re likely to find something in the Matalan sale this year.

How much is Matalan’s delivery on Black Friday?

Standard home delivery from Matalan costs £3.95, or shoppers can get it for free if spending over £40. If you purchase something much larger, such as a home item, you may have to pay a £10 large item delivery cost. If you're braving the high street during the run up to Christmas, you can always collect your item free of charge from your local store.

