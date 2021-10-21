Whether you pronounce it microwave or meecrowahvay, à la Nigella, the appliance has been a UK kitchen staple since it first arrived in the late 1960s.

But, of course, it’s come a long way over the past 50-odd years, capable of much more than just heating up last night’s dinner. Some models include a built-in steamer or grill. And combination microwaves bring all the benefits of an oven as well, meaning cake baking isn’t out of the question.

Although all these fancy foodie extras do of course come with a bigger price tag, Black Friday is on its way, meaning there are some potentially huge savings to be had.

Taking place on 26 November, the last Friday of the month, Black Friday is one of the biggest sales events of the year. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be tracking the hottest deals across home appliances, tech, beauty, toys and more, and updating all our guides as we learn about the top discounts.

Some of our favourite retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners, are all expected to be taking part in Black Friday and our IndyBest team will be scouring the internet to continually bring you the very best deals throughout the event. But for now, read on for all the tips and tricks on getting a great microwave at a bargain price.

Read more:

Will there be microwave deals on Black Friday 2021?

With such a wide range of brands, models, and price points, we’re certainly expecting to see a good few microwaves included in the Black Friday sales.

John Lewis & Partners, Currys, AO, and Very have all confirmed on their websites that they’ll be taking part in this year’s event, and since they stock top brands such as Panasonic, Sharp and Samsung, we’re hoping to see plenty of price cuts.

But, as microwaves are a kitchen necessity, there are always good deals to be had, regardless of the time of year. We’ve rounded up some of the best below.

When will Black Friday microwave deals start?

Black Friday officially starts on 26 November and ends on Cyber Monday on 29 November. While many retailers stick quite rigidly to these dates, others have been known to start discounting up to a week or even two before. So if you are after a money-saving microwave this winter, then be sure to check back on Indybest regularly for all the latest Black Friday news.

But, if you can’t wait until then, these are the best discounts to be had right now.

Amazon, one of our go-to Black Friday retailers, has dropped the price of our best microwave – the Hoover HMCI25TB-UK 25L 900W digital inverter combination – by a huge 44 per cent (£139.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Very has brought a similar model, the Hoover chefvolution 25L 900W solo microwave, down to an even lower price (£89.99, Very.co.uk).

And Hughes has up to £40 off a range of microwave options including the Panasonic NNDS596BBPQ free-standing combination microwave with 27l capacity in black, a similar model to our “best integrated microwave” in the IndyBest best microwave round-up (£319.00, Hughes.co.uk).

For more discounted microwave options, take a look at our best microwave deals for October 2021.

How much will microwaves cost on Black Friday?

Depending on make, model and a variety of technical specifications, microwaves range in price anywhere from around £25 to over £600 for the likes of a Miele, meaning any deals could vary just as much.

Although Amazon, Very, and Hughes’s current offers will be hard to beat, there is a possibility that brands will discount even more heavily during the Black Friday sale.

Who has the best Black Friday microwave deals?

It’s still all to play for in the most reduced retailer stakes, with Amazon, Currys, Very, Argos, and John Lewis & Partners all battling to provide the best discounts across home appliances, tech, toys and more. But, with a myriad of microwave options, there’s plenty of chances to find the perfect one.

Keep an eye on IndyBest for the latest Black Friday updates and be sure to add any specific models you fancy to your wish lists across each site to quickly see who is offering what price.

What were the best Black Friday microwave deals last year?

Very, AO and Currys all topped the microwave Black Friday stakes last year with savings of up to £100 across solo, combi and grill microwaves.

Very took £40 off of the Samsung MS23F301TFK/EU 23l solo microwave (£129.99, Very.co.uk) and £35 off the Sharp R860SLM 25l, 900W flat tray combi microwave (£179.99, Very.co.uk).

AO, meanwhile, discounted the Hotpoint ultimate collection MWH2621MB 25l microwave by around a third – and it’s still online for a discounted price (£129, Ao.com).

Currys won the discount dual with £100 off the Kenwood K30GMS18 compact microwave with grill (£104.97, Currys.co.uk) and the Kenwood K25MB20 solo microwave, currently out of stock (£170, Currys.co.uk).

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kitchen appliances ahead of Black Friday, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.