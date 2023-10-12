Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

November is fast approaching, which can only mean one thing: Black Friday is almost here. The most hyped and hotly anticipated sale event of the year officially kicks off on Friday 24 November, and marks the perfect time to buy everything from laptops and Apple products to everyday essentials, all with decent discounts.

While retailers are remaining tight-lipped about the discounts for now, there’s one category we can almost guarantee will see stellar savings: microwaves.

Of all the kitchen appliances, the humble microwave is considered a must-have for many households, as it offers a more efficient way to cook – some models can do a whole lot more than just warm up your leftovers.

These gadgets are known to receive mammoth price cuts during the sale period, so, if you’re yet to invest or looking for an upgrade, Black Friday is the time to shop.

From when the discounts will start to the best savings to be had on the energy-saving devices, here’s everything we know so far about the microwave deals you can expect to see.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Every year, Black Friday kicks off the day after US holiday Thanksgiving, which means, in 2023, the shopping bonanza starts on Friday 24 November. Deals will continue to drop over the weekend, culminating in Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – which will fall on Monday 27 November.

When will the best Black Friday deals be available?

Despite the event officially taking place over a single weekend, Black Friday deals can be found as early as four weeks in advance. However, it is still worth keeping an eye out for bargains on 24 November, as some major retailers could reserve the very best discounts for Black Friday itself.

It’s also a good idea to follow your favourite brands on social media and sign up to newsletters, so you’ll be aware of any early offers or lightning deals.

What were the best Black Friday microwave deals from last year?

Black Friday offers the chance to bag all kinds of deals, and last year was no exception, particularly across top microwave brands.

During last year’s sale, big-name brands such as Kenwood reduced appliances, with shoppers bagging themselves a bargain on the K20MS21 microwave (£99.99, Currys.co.uk). Currys was on a roll when it came to slashing prices, with the Panasonic NN-CT55JWBPQ microwave also being discounted (£250, Currys.co.uk).

(Kenwood)

Argos was another online retailer that participated in Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, with discounts across all kinds of home appliances, including a Panasonic 800W microwave (£100, Argos.co.uk), while Lakeland reduced the Sage combi wave three-in-one microwave (£419.99, Lakeland.co.uk) by £50.

Best Black Friday microwave deals to expect in 2023

With just over a month to go before the sale officially starts, we can only predict which brands will be discounting appliances for Black Friday 2023.

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect big brands such as Samsung, Swan, Smeg and Panasonic to slash the prices of their popular gadgets. As for retailers, keep a close eye on Currys, John Lewis, Argos, AO and Amazon.

Are there any microwave deals available now?

If you can’t wait until November, there are plenty of excellent deals worthy of a spot in your online shopping basket right now.

Russel Hobbs stylevia RHM2026B compact solo microwave: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Currys.co.uk

(Russel Hobbs )

This 800W model from Russel Hobbs has been slashed in price by £30. It comes with a 20l capacity and offers five power levels and eight different auto-cook programs, which you can select to prepare foods such as pizza, popcorn and more. What sounds especially helpful is the defrost setting, as you enter the weight of the food you want to defrost and the microwave does the rest.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs RHMD714G 17l 700 Scandi grey digital microwave: Was £99.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

If you’re after a stylish appliance, look no further than this Russell Hobbs design. Now benefiting from a decent discount of 15 per cent, thanks to this Amazon deal, the model has a wood-effect handle and dial, which is sure to appeal to fans of Scandinavian-inspired design. In terms of specifications, it’s powered by 700W and has a 17l capacity. The microwave comes complete with five power levels, a defrost function, and a multi stage cooking function.

Buy now

Kenwood K20MW21 solo microwave: Was £160, now £89.99, Currys.co.uk

(Kenwood)

There’s a sizeable saving of £70 to be snapped up with this model from Kenwood, thanks to the early deal at Currys. Where its cooking abilities and specifications are concerned, Kenwood’s solo microwave houses a capacity of 20l, and features 11 power levels. Plus, there are six automatic cooking programs, so you can easily prepare popcorn, frozen vegetables, pizza and more. It also has a maximum countdown timer of just over 99 minutes. Shop now, and save before Black Friday even begins.

Buy now

Smeg MOE34CXIUK 34l combination microwave oven: Was £469, now £429, Ao.com

(AO)

Fans of Smeg won’t be disappointed by this microwave, which promises to look the part on your kitchen worktop. Aside from its good looks, though, it has plenty of handy features, including a whopping 34l capacity and 31.5cm turntable. It comes with 10 automatic programs to help you heat up your food faster, and a handy touchscreen and turn dial for ease of use. Plus, you can set reminder alerts, so you know exactly when your food is ready. Snap it up now while there’s £40 off.

Buy now

Swan SM22070BLN retro 900W manual 25l solo microwave: Was £149.99, now £106.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

If you want a microwave that’s going to make a visual statement, consider this retro-inspired model from Swan. Designed in a bright, powdery blue, it promises to be a stylish addition to any kitchen, while also making light work of reheating your food. With a capacity of 25l, it has a 30-minute manual timer, five power levels and a defrost setting, ensuring all bases are covered.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more deals and discounts, try the links below:

Want to know more about Black Friday 2023? Here are the best deals to expect